How ‘Linda Ronstadt: Sound of My Voice’ Producers Got Singer on Film

Michele Farinola isn’t any stranger to producing music documentaries: Her credit embrace “Foo Fighters: Again And Forth,” “George Harrison: Residing In The Materials World,” and most just lately, “Linda Ronstadt: The Sound Of My Voice,” which is up for greatest music movie on the Grammy Awards Sunday evening.

Farinola says she’s drawn to telling tales of legendary performers whose tales connect with right this moment and to the viewers’s personal experiences. With Ronstadt, she felt this story of a girl who stayed true to herself as she made a reputation for herself within the ’60s was a narrative that would resonate with audiences. Along with producing companion James Keach, and administrators Rob Epstein and Jeffrey Friedman, Farinola made the documentary at the side of CNN Movies.

Past its Grammy nomination, the movie was nominated for 3 Critics Selection awards in 2019, and in the end picked up two wins there, for Most Compelling Residing Topic of a Documentary and Finest Music Documentary.

Farinola talks about how the movie got here collectively, how Keach managed to get Ronstadt on digicam, and whether or not there’s an opportunity Ronstadt would make an look on the Grammys this weekend.

Final 12 months, the documentary gained two Critics Selection awards, and this 12 months, it’s nominated for a Grammy. How does that really feel?

I’m blissful the documentary has achieved so effectively. I’m unhappy we will’t have a good time correctly. After we began on this, rather a lot of the youthful members of the workforce didn’t know who she was, and that’s the wonder of doing these movies — attempting to reintroduce youthful generations to those artists as a result of there’s a lot there to discover. And nd she is our historical past.

You point out desirous to introduce Linda to youthful generations, and also you’ve labored on documentaries about David Crosby and George Harrison. What attracts you to tasks?

With Linda, it was one of these issues the place CNN was our co-producer. James Keach, the opposite producer, and I have been artists from that period, they usually wished to do a Linda Ronstadt documentary. Rather a lot of what CNN likes and what I like is [telling a story that is] tying it to right this moment. What’s it about this artist and their story? What hyperlinks it to right this moment?

With Linda being feminine on this male-dominated business and discovering a approach to keep true to herself, her ardour and love for singing and music have been all that drove her. We felt it was time. We began working on it and we heard she was in talks with (different) administrators and we needed to step away as a result of somebody beat us to it. However the administrators have been lacking the hyperlink of financing, which is at all times, for me, the hardest half of getting these movies made. Linda’s lawyer instructed them to talk to us and so we partnered with them. The very first thing we did was exit to dinner and speak about Linda all evening. We have been in a position to get shifting on it immediately.

What intrigues you about telling these tales?

Rather a lot of occasions you need to do artists who’re legendary artists who want that definitive documentary on their careers or their lives. It’s not nearly placing them on this pedestal; you need to spotlight what elements of their life we will join with. All of us join by way of our tales. If you hear somebody expressing what they’re going by way of of their life, their music, and their artwork, it’s therapeutic for that individual. It’s therapeutic for the viewer. That’s what connects you most to them; their tales and their struggles.

The opening with Johnny Money is ideal. It’s 1975 and he introduces Linda who sings “You’re No Good” [her first No. 1 hit], which, whenever you’re speaking about connecting to audiences, everybody has heard that track, however they don’t know the voice. How did you land on that concept?

We’ve got an excellent modifying workforce, Jake Pushinsky and Heidi Scharfe. I’m unsure which one began that opening. But it surely’s this reintroduction of who she is. And I by no means knew the Johnny Money piece. We had an important archival researcher who finds all these items. Proper off the bat, for those who don’t know who she is, you hear the track and also you see that she was on all these TV exhibits. All of a sudden you get that this was a giant deal and he or she was a giant deal.

We have been blessed to have Dolly Parton in that opening to type of give these few items of dialogue that helped push that ahead into the opening of the movie.

The sweetness of the documentary is Linda is her personal narrator and once we see her, she’s in Mexico surrounded by household, but it surely’s not a tragic story that’s being instructed.

She is all about household and he or she will get pleasure from that. She didn’t need to be interviewed for our movie. So we used rather a lot of archival interviews. For the bookends, a company referred to as Los Cenzontles is near her coronary heart. They assist Mexican American youngsters get immersed into their tradition, and it helps take away the disgrace of being Mexican American. She goes yearly. And so she instructed James that if he wished to return, he may and he may movie there. It was an natural factor and we simply occurred to tag alongside as a result of we wished her on digicam.

We ended up filming her singing and speaking, and it ended together with her in the lounge together with her household. James was in a position to leap in and as a number of questions. That, to me, made the movie.

Do you keep up a correspondence with Linda?

I’m in contact together with her supervisor, and James has been in contact together with her. We wished to see if she may assist settle for the award, however together with her well being, she will’t decide to rather a lot. However she is a particular individual.