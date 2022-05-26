How long does a game of Dungeons and Dragons last? This already lasts 40 years and plays until the daughter of its creator

Robert Wardhaugh has stretched his game to offer a fantastic experience to any fan of the game.

Although we usually entertain ourselves for hours with video games, we are also attracted by the particularities of table games. That is why there have already been initiatives that relate this type of fun with titles like Skyrim, Dark Souls and other souls-like projects. However, there is one name that will always stand out above the rest: Dungeons and Dragons.

Probably many of you have spent a few weeks in role-playing adventures where epic battles, fantastic beings and lots of laughs with friends are not lacking. However, today we have learned the story of Robert Wardhaugha Dungeons and Dragons aficionado who has taken his passion further with a game that has lasted over 40 years. Enough so that her daughter, who has already passed the age of majority, has grown surrounded by RPG elementsas we see in the WIRED video.

And it is that, according to the companions of Extra Life, Wardhaugh has been manufacturing and painting an enormous amount of decorative items, figures and heroes that increase the immersion of the players in the game. Because, as you can imagine, his adventure has entertained a large number of Dungeons and Dragons fans, who have been able to continue the adventure in the skin of the children, companions and relatives of the original characters.

Of course, Wardhaugh shows his love for the board game in the best way: playing with other fans of Dungeons and Dragons. A passion that she can share with her own daughter, who started at the age of 6 with a fairy and is still hooked on the fantastic world created by her father.

More about: Dungeons and Dragons, Dungeons & Dragons, Board Game and Role Playing.