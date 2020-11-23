How long will COVID-19 Vaccine arrive in the country? How many people will be vaccinated by next year? Health Minister gave this information …

Covid Vaccine Updates: In the country, among the cases of increasing corona, all kinds of research is going on about its vaccine (Covid Vaccine) worldwide. In India too, many vaccines are in different stages of testing. It is expected that soon an effective and safe vaccine for Corona will come. The government has also prepared a roadmap to take the vaccine to every citizen of the country in a short time. On the other hand, Union Health Minister on Covid Vaccine, Dr. Harsh Vardhan has given a big update regarding the Kovid vaccine. Also Read – Covid Vaccine News: Corona Vaccine Made in America, Vaccination May Start In December

Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan, during a special conversation with 'Aaj Tak and India Today', said that by September of 2021, 25-30 crore Indians will be infected with corona virus by September 2021. Harshvardhan also confirmed that India will get a vaccine in the first three months of 2021.

At the same time, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and Bharat Biotech have started Phase III trials of COVAXIN this month. 26,000 volunteers are joining it. It is the most advanced Indian experimental vaccine. In a web conference on the epidemic, Dr. Harsh Vardhan said, "We are in the process of developing indigenous vaccines. We are in the process of completing the Phase III trial in the next one or two months. 'Harsh Vardhan also reiterated that the government plans to have 20 to 25 crore Indians vaccinated by July.

Earlier this month, talking to news agency Reuters, a scientist at ICMR had said that the vaccine could be launched in February or March. However, Bharat Biotech said on Friday that the vaccine is expected to arrive between March and April due to late test results.

Priority to health workers and people above 65 years of age

The Health Minister said that the government has carefully prepared a priority plan, in which health workers and people above the age of 65 years topped the list. Harshvardhan said that the Kovid-19 vaccine will be available in the next few months and it is estimated that 40-50 crore doses will be available for 25-30 crore people by July-August next year. He said, ‘I am confident that the Kovid-19 vaccine will be ready soon.’