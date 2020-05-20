How Long Will Star Trek: Picard Final? Here’s What Producer Akiva Goldsman Says

As Goldsman famous, Patrick Stewart wasn’t actually bought on the concept of starring in a brand new present about one among his greatest identified characters at first. Whereas Stewart has now mentioned that he is been “thrilled to proceed” Picard’s journey, he did have some very particular necessities set earlier than stepping again into the half. Except for not desirous to put on that traditional Starfleet uniform once more, Stewart additionally wanted to make it possible for this new collection would be capable to replicate the brand new world we stay in (in a roundabout way) in order that it would not tread the identical floor as The Subsequent Technology or any of the flicks he made because the character.