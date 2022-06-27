How luxury PC makers went bankrupt for scamming a little-known streamer

In the world of custom PCs, it is not uncommon to find companies whose business model is precisely the creation of high-budget computers on demand. In the age of streaming and influencers, it stands to reason that many of these assemblers are allied with the best known faces internet to reach a larger audience.

If you pay attention to the international streaming scene, it is possible that the name Artesian Builds It sounds familiar to you, but also that you haven’t heard it from your favorite content creators for some time. Names like Asmongold, MoistCr1tikal or OTKNetwork have worked with the brand, but what happened to make this go down in history and what is the company today? Well, this is the story of how a company threw overboard your future amañando un simple lottery.

You see, in its heyday, the company led by Noah Katz used to do generous giveaways every week, for which you needed to fulfill a special condition: to be part of your ambassador program. This consisted of having a company banner on your Twitch profile, your own referral link, and redirecting your community there. It seems simple, right? Artesian Builds partnered with streamers and then gave them the chance to win a CP or parts. If things had gone well, that would have been the case, but March 1 marked a turning point for the company.

Noah Katz, the CEO of Artesian Builds, didn’t believe in fair giveaways

Logic dictates that, if these draws are random and all affiliates can participate, it doesn’t matter if Asmongold himself wins or whoever wins, I don’t know, myself, as long as he has met the conditions to participate. Noah Katz, the company’s CEO, I thought differently. In early March of this year, a relatively new streamer known as kiapiaa won the company’s latest giveaway. Her happiness was short-lived as she watched Katz disqualify her for not having enough followers.





As the streamer herself taught through your twitter account, the executive and founder of the company mocked her live saying that 2,000 followers was below her threshold, plus the fact that no one in her community had clicked on her affiliate link disqualified her from the competition . This is something that in any moment it was in the rules, which triggered criticism from the community, but it was also the catalyst for less than ideal things being uncovered about the company.

Several streamers commented on the deal they had with the assembler. A curious case is that of Sean Chiplock, a voice actor that may sound familiar from The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (where he played Revali) or Marvel’s Avengers (a game in which he played Spider-Man himself), who commented on the offer you received from the brand. With over 10,000 followers on Twitch and 55,000 followers on Twitter, Artesian Builds offered him a sponsorship in exchange for buying a PC from their store using a $500 discount. Yes, they literally offered him pay to be sponsored for them.

Intel itselfwhich was sponsoring the Artesian Builds giveaway also took a position on it, stating that they did not in any way support treating small streamers with disdain and that they would contact those affected to mediate the matter. Other companies, like Cooler Masteralso echoed the matter and stood in favor of the streamer and others affected by the company.

After this, the typical thing happened. Noah Katz made a video apologizing for his behavior, which did not have the desired effect at all, with many people calling him dishonest and insincere, but the real surprise came a few days later. The company’s Twitter announced that he was being considered the sale of the company to its employeesresulting in Katz leaving Artesian Builds, albeit with a good wad of bills under the arm.

Far from this being the end of the story, a week after the draw, the company announced its indefinite closureclaiming that they were seeking outside assistance to reorganize their corporation and that they also would accept investments from third parties. But, as you have already read in the headline, it is clear that this did not come to fruition, quite the contrary.

To this day, we know that Artesian Builds has declared bankruptcy and is in the process of auctioning off all of its assets. And the issue is that even so they are not getting rid of the controversy. On the one hand, some ex-customers of the company have complained of not having received the orders placed before the whole situation, but not a refund either, even coming to see their computers on auction lots.

Another of the lots, the most controversial, is the one that contains the brand and its domain, but also the client list of the company and the influencers with whom he worked. Here above all there are emails, but also postal addresses. Although it is true that whoever buys this data is going to have to execute some legal procedures to use it, it is something that worries those who have been affected by this whole situation.





At the end of the day, Artesian Builds went from being an expensive PC builder with a certain reputation on Twitch to becoming the talk of many gamers. On the other hand, Kiapiaa got a new PC from YouTuber JayzTwoCents and has come to amass more than 32,000 followers on Twitch. Noah Katz, for his part, is missing, having deleted his social networks and showing no signs of life since this whole debacle happened. The future of the brand is uncertain, but with all the negatives associated with it, I don’t think we’ll be hearing that name again for a long time.