How many Concacaf teams are going to the 2022 Qatar World Cup?

The countdown has begun for the start of the Qatar World Cup 2022 to be held from November 20, 2022 and will end on Sunday December 18, 2022. The World Cup will present 32 teams, as usual since France 1998 (until then a maximum of 24 had played), and it will be the last with that number of countries prior to what in 2026 it expands to 48 selected.

The associations that make up the different Confederations will attend the World Cup: The (AFC) in Asia, the (CAF) in Africa, the (CONMEBOL) in South America, the (UEFA) in Europe, the (OFC) in Oceania and the (CONCACAF) in the area of ​​North, Central America and the Caribbean that are part of the International Federation of Association Football (FIFA).

Of the Confederation of North America, Central America and the Caribbean Soccer there will be 4 National Teams classified to the maximum World Cup, therefore in Infobae Mexico we took on the task of doing a recap of the squad, their road to Qatar 2022 and their World Cup career.

During the tie also known as the Octagonal Final which took place from March 24, 2021 to March 29, 2022 4 representatives classified; 3 national teams with a direct ticket to the World Cup and a fourth that had to be measured in a Repechage in June 2022 against their similar from the OFC Oceanian.

After 13 disputed days, Canada secured its direct ticket to Qatar 2022 after adding 28 units in the Qualifiers, followed by the Selection of Mexico in second position and USA who finished third. On your side, Costa Rica became the final World Cup qualifier by beating New Zealand 1-0 with a Joel Campbell goal in the FIFA Repechage.

The Canadian National Team that has as a reference Alphonso Davies of Bayern Munich it has a short history in the World Cups. The only World Cup he has played was in Mexico in 1986 and now in Qatar 2022 he will be present at the top soccer event, after 36 years of absence. It should be noted that during the recent Qualifiers they surprisingly finished above Mexico and the United States after adding 28 points.

The Canadian Association was founded in 1912 and a year later became affiliated with FIFA. During the first World Cup qualifiers between 1930 and 1954, he did not participate. It was not until the 1958 World Cup in Sweden that Canada played the tie against the United States and Mexico, but did not qualify.

Subsequently, more than five World Cups passed without getting a ticket. It was until the process of Mexico 1986, where he for the first time advanced to the World Cup. In Qatar 2022 they will face Group F against Belgium, Croatia and Morocco.

There is no team in Concacaf who has attended a World Cup more times than the Mexican teamin the midst of a series of doubts within the current team of Gerardo Martinopicture Tricolor will participate, as usual, in Qatar 2022 in search of the long-awaited fifth game.

The Mexican National Team that has as a reference the attacker of the Napoli, Hirving “Chucky” Lozano It is one of the teams that usually animates the World Cups, since it has only missed 5 of the 22 editions. In this way, it is the fifth country that has attended this competition the most times, only below Argentina, Italy, Germany and Brazil.

On more than 5 occasions they have qualified for the round of 16. The best participation of Mexico in the World Cups was precisely in 1986, being the host, the Tri he reached the quarter-final stage and finished undefeated, but was fired after failing in a penalty shootout against Germany.

Mexico will begin its participation in the Qatar World Cup 2022 on Tuesday, November 22 against Poland; on Saturday the 26th they will face Argentina and will finish the group stage against Saudi Arabia on Wednesday the 30th.

The United States National Team has a rich history in World Cups and beyond not having the consistency of teams like Mexico, with which it competes to be the best in the area, it has gone further than the Tri in two editions. In this Qatar 2022 the picture of the stars and stripes will be part of Group B with England, Iran and Wales.

The team headed by Gregg Berhalter and whose figure is the attacker of the Chelsea, Christian Pulisic reached a semi-final in 1930 (that event only featured a four-team knockout stage, meaning that nor there were eighth or quarterfinals) and a surprise win against England.

But after a 40-year absence, the new era of U.S. soccer has enjoyed good results, from 2-0 against Mexico in Korea 2002 as one of their greatest wins in World Cup history.

The team led by Luis Fernando Suárez was the last team to qualify for Qatar 2022, beating New Zealand 1-0 with a goal from Joel Campbell and will once again be in a “Group of Death” during the Qatar World Cup 2022, as it will be part of Group D with Spain, Germany and Japan.

They will play a World Cup for the sixth time after Italy 1990, South Korea and Japan 2002, Germany 2006, Brazil 2014 and Russia 2018. However, Their most outstanding participation was in 2014 when they managed to get to the fifth game, defeating Uruguay and Italy in the Group Phase and drawing with England. positioning it as a leader in the sector. Later, he would fall against the Netherlands team in penalties.

