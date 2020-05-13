How many EastEnders episodes do we have left after the coronavirus shutdown?

Like so many different reveals throughout the world, manufacturing of EastEnders has been shut down since we entered the Covid-19 lockdown. However how shut are we to working out of recent episodes?

Whereas we don’t have an official reply, it might’t be lengthy.

Each single cleaning soap has seen adjustments as a result of the present state of affairs, with all of them lowering the variety of episodes per week so the reveals can keep on the air for longer. Because it at the moment stands, solely Neighbours has resumed filming (after a brief break) however House and Away is resuming manufacturing on Could 25th and each Australian reveals at the moment are again to 5 nights every week on Channel 5.

However to date, no UK cleaning soap has given any indication of when filming would possibly begin again up once more and the BBC have acknowledged to us as not too long ago as immediately that there are not any new updates. Given Sunday’s announcement, it might be a case of the BBC themselves making social distancing preparations earlier than saying a begin date.

However, in the event that they need to keep on the air with new episodes, they are going to have to make plans rapidly as, by our estimations, there aren’t many extra journeys to Walford to return till the footage recorded earlier than lockdown runs out.

Sometimes, EastEnders movies round six weeks upfront and phrase broke that manufacturing was suspended again on March 18th. The discount to 2 episodes every week doubled that to a 12-week hole – however we’re already coming into the eighth week. So, that may counsel there’s roughly 4 weeks left of recent episodes earlier than filming was halted.

Fortunately, the UK authorities have given the inexperienced gentle to manufacturing corporations to begin up once more, contemplating they adjust to social distancing pointers.

Even when filming have been to renew imminently, it will nonetheless be a stretch to get episodes prepared in time. Are the BBC planning to cut back how a lot we get even additional to at least one episode every week? Or is a spell with out EastEnders now an inevitability? We anticipate to listen to one thing quickly.