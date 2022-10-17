Messi celebrates a goal against Bolivia in a match for the South American qualifiers for the Qatar 2022 World Cup played at the Monumental de Núñez stadium, in Buenos Aires

Argentina comfortably qualified for the Qatar 2022 World Cup, and a good part of that management was thanks to the effectiveness of its captain, Lionel Messi. In addition, he played one game less than the rest due to the suspension of the match with Brazil. How many goals did Messi score in the qualifiers for Qatar 2022? Messi converted seven goals, two of them from penalties.

In this way, the player from Rosario was three behind the scorer of the qualifying rounds, the Bolivian player Marcelo Moreno Martins who reached ten conquests.

Marcelo Martins Moreno, forward and captain of the Bolivian soccer team, who was the top scorer in the South American qualifiers, ahead of Messi



Although Messi could not be the top scorer in the qualifiers, he has several records to beat during the World Cup in Qatar. Rosario will seek the glory that was denied him in previous World Cups, but he can also break the following international records:

1. HE WILL BE ONE OF THE FOOTBALL PLAYERS WITH THE MOST PLAYED WORLD CUP

Until now, only four retired footballers participated in 5 World Cups. They are the Mexicans Antonio Carbajal (Brazil 1950, Switzerland 1954, Sweden 1958, Chile 1962 and England 1966) and Rafael Marquez (Korea-Japan 2002, Germany 2006, South Africa 2010, Brazil 2014 and Russia 2018), the German Lothar Matthäus (Spain 1982, Mexico 1986, Italy 1990, United States 1994 and France 1998) and the Italian Gianluigi Buffon (France 1998, Korea-Japan 2002, Germany 2006, South Africa 2010 and Brazil 2014).

The Italian Buffon was the last footballer to reach the mark of five World Cups played

Messi, who has already attended Germany 2006, South Africa 2010, Brazil 2014 and Russia 2018, will reach this select group although he will not be the only one: Cristiano Ronaldo will join Portugal, at the same time as the Mexicans Guillermo Memo Ochoa and Andres Guardado They will do the same with the Aztec cast. In this way, Leo will surpass the line of his compatriots Diego Armando Maradona and Javier Mascheranowho played four World Cups.

Although he has not yet defined anything about his future, the man from Rosario could become the first and only player in history to participate in 6 World Cups, if he continues in the Albiceleste ahead of the event to be held in the United States, Mexico and Canada in 2026, the year in which he will turn 39 (Cristiano and Ochoa will turn 41 and Guardado 40).

2. HIGHEST NUMBER OF MATCHES PLAYED

Maradona, the Argentine with the most appearances in World Cups (21); Lothar Matthäus, the one with the most meetings globally (25)

Again the names of Diego Armando Maradona and Javier Mascherano appear in this item. The Diez, with 21 appearances, is the Argentine who has worn the blue and white jersey the most times in World Cups. The little boss He follows him with 20. Messi completes the podium with 19, so if he acts in the three duels for the group stage, he will surpass the line of his compatriots and expand his spectrum (he is already the national man with the most games played in history general).

But beyond the domestic level, Messi aspires to stay with the mark of the German Lothar Matthäuswho throughout the five World Cups he played, participated in a total of 25 matches. If Lionel Scaloni’s team reaches the semifinals of Qatar 2022 and the For money He adds minutes in all the commitments, he will reach the champion in Italy 90. And if he disputes a hypothetical final or duel for third and fourth place, he will pass it with 26.

3. GREATER NUMBER OF MINUTES DISPUTED

The Italian Paolo Maldini remains the footballer with the most minutes played in World Cups

Although he did not play five World Cups like the aforementioned quartet, the Italian Paolo Maldini Four World Cup appearances were enough for him to become the player with the most minutes on the pitch in the history of the competition. He played seven matches at Italy 90, seven at USA 94, five at France 98 and four at Korea-Japan 2002. In those 23 commitments, he harvested 2,217 minutes.

Lionel Messiwho participated in portions of three games at Germany 2006, played all five of Argentina’s matches at South Africa 2010, witnessed all seven at Brazil 2014 (including three overtime) and completed all four at Russia 2018, has accumulated 1,624 minutes. And Leo plays complete -as usual- the three duels for the group stage will reach 1,894 World Cup minutes. To get past the Italian Maldini (without the need to resort to overtime), Messi must play every minute with an Argentina that reaches the semi-finals and then contests the final or the match for third and fourth place. If Rosario completes 90 ‘in the seven games, he will reach 2,254 minutes.

4. THE PLAYER WITH THE HIGHEST NUMBER OF MATCHES WON

The German Miroslav Klose is the one with the most World Cup victories: 17 in total (REUTERS / Eddie Keogh)

The German Miroslav Klosewho has played 24 matches in his four World Cups (Korea-Japan 2002, Germany 2006, South Africa 2010 and Brazil 2014) and is one behind his compatriot Matthäus, is the player with the most victories in World Cups. accumulated a total of 17 for the great performances of the Teutonic cast: he was runner-up in 2002, third in 2006 and 2010 and champion in 2014 (in the last three World Cups mentioned he was the executioner of Messi and Argentina).

The numbers of Lionel Messi They are not far behind in terms of victories throughout the four World Cup events they have played. Leo contributed in two celebrations albicelestes in 2006 (to Serbia and Montenegro and Mexico), four in 2010 (Nigeria, South Korea, Greece and Mexico), five in 2014 (Bosnia and Herzegovina, Iran, Nigeria, Switzerland and Belgium) and one in 2018 (Nigeria). The Argentine registers 12 wins3 draws and 4 losses in World Cups.

It will not be easy for him to match Klose’s mark, although nothing is impossible: Argentina will have to reach the semifinals by winning all their matches. And, if he goes to the final playing and winning all the commitments, Messi will pass the German with 18.

5. THE FOOTBALL PLAYER WHO CAPTAINED HIS NATIONAL TEAM MOST TIMES

Diego Maradona, the player who used the captain’s tape the most times in World Cups (Shutterstock)

Since his expulsion from the World Cup in the United States in 1994, Diego Armando Maradona he set a record that no other international player could beat. He subscribed to the number of matches in which he captained his national team in a World Cup. They were a total of 16.

César Luis Menotti designated Daniel Passarella with the bracelet in Spain 82, but Carlos Salvador Bilardo placed the ribbon on him Diez in the seven meetings of Mexico 86 and the seven of Italy 90. Alfio Basile kept the Fluff the band with the C against Greece and Nigeria before testing positive in the anti-doping control. Oscar Ruggeri was the captain in the losses against Bulgaria and Romania.

Precisely Maradona was the coach of the group albiceleste in South Africa 2010. Javier Mascherano wore the belt in that competition, but since he rested in the third group stage match against Greece, Messi wore it on one occasion. Already in Brazil 2014, Alejandro Sabella gave him the bracelet in the seven presentations of Argentina. And the same thing happened with Jorge Sampaoli in the four match who played in Russia 2018. That is Leo he captained the National Team in 12 games.

If Messi does not miss the entire group stage and Argentina at least plays the round of 16 of Qatar 2022, on 10 albiceleste will match Maradona in number of World Cup captaincies.

