How many hours does Elden Ring last? There is a game for a while

After the publication of the Elden Ring reviews, many players have wondered how many hours they will be able to enjoy Hidetaka Miyazaki’s latest adventure. There is VERY good news in this regard, and it is that this title seems to be the greatest of the entire souls saga, translating that into hours and hours of enjoyment for lovers of this saga.

The thing, as you can already imagine, the hours that it lasts will depend enormously on your way of approaching the game. Elden Ring is a game that invites you to get lost, explore and look for the different bosses and objects scattered throughout the map. With all this in mind, how long will the title last you?

This is the duration of Elden Ring: how many hours will it catch you

To begin with, just go for the main mission ignoring the rest of the content (and leaving us with a good handful of bosses along the way) the game lasts around 50 hours. It is one of the longest durations in a game of the souls saga, although the thing has something of a trick.

While the first game has that duration, the consequent should last much less. Basically, as soon as you “click”, the game will become easier and you will advance more smoothly. Either way, it’s going to be the longest game in the series to date.



There is a game for a while

But,and if you feel like exploring? Well, this is where the true potential of Elden Ring comes in, and that is that if you decide to do secondaries, explore all the maps and, in general, enjoy the Dark Souls experience, you will have a game for more than 100 hours. As always, everything will depend on how many times you die and the occasional boss gets stuck.

Those who expected a fireproof game are in luck. We don’t know if there will be another From Software souls-style game, but one thing is clear: between the duration and the enormous amount of weapons, magic and ways of facing the adventure, there is game for MONTHS.