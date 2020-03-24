How many people can watch Disney+ at once? How many log-ins per account

From Disney basic movies to new Star Wars TV exhibits, Marvel motion pictures, Pixar treats, Nationwide Geographic docs and even The Simpsons, new streaming service Disney+ has loads going for it.

Not solely does the service host a huge library with over 7,500 tv episodes and 1000 movies, however subscribers additionally get thrilling new titles, from the Obi-Wan Kenobi TV sequence, to much-hyped Marvel superhero exhibits like Wandavision and Hawkeye.

And that’s not all: Disney+ additionally comes at a really affordable subscription worth (£5.99 per month), with an extremely low-cost annual value (£59.99, in case you pre-order).

Nevertheless, right here’s one query you could be asking: how many screens can stream Disney+ concurrently from the identical account?

Right here’s all it’s essential know, together with a comparability to Netflix and Amazon Prime.

How many people can watch Disney+ at as soon as?

With one account you can stream Disney+ titles in HD or 4K throughout 4 separate units at the identical time.

This implies you in all probability solely want one Disney+ subscription on your total family.

How does this examine to Netflix and Amazon Prime?

Fairly effectively. Though you can additionally view as much as 4 screens concurrently in case you’re a Netflix subscriber, you’ll have wanted to enroll to the service’s premium plan (£11.99 a month, in comparison with Disney+’s £5.99 a month). Netflix’s commonplace plan (£5.99 p/m) solely customers to watch two screens at as soon as.

You can stream as much as three movies on Amazon Prime (which prices £7.99 per month).

Different streaming companies, nonetheless, provide viewers extra simultaneous viewing. Whereas Britbox (£5.99 p/m) permits for 5 streams at as soon as, Apple TV+ (£4.99 p/m) permits six units to view titles concurrently.

What units can I watch Disney+ on?

The Disney+ app can be downloaded on most Android and Apple units, plus most Sensible TVs, recreation consoles (such because the PS4) and Sensible TV sticks (such because the Amazon Fireplace). Learn extra about Disney+ suitable units.

You can additionally view Disney+ titles via an online browser by way of the primary Disney+ website.