How many people can watch Disney+ at once?

From Disney traditional movies to new Star Wars TV reveals, Marvel films, Pixar treats, Nationwide Geographic docs and even The Simpsons, new streaming service Disney+ has so much going for it.

Not solely does the service host a huge library with over 7,500 tv episodes and 1000 movies, however subscribers can count on thrilling new titles, from the Obi-Wan Kenobi TV sequence, to much-hyped Marvel superhero reveals like Wandavision and Hawkeye.

And that’s not all: Disney+ additionally comes at a really affordable subscription value (£5.99 per thirty days), with an extremely low-cost annual value (£49.99, if you happen to pre-order).

Nevertheless, right here’s one query you is likely to be asking: how many screens can stream Disney+ concurrently from the identical account?

Right here’s all that you must know, together with a comparability to Netflix and Amazon Prime.

How many people can watch Disney+ at as soon as?

With one account you can stream Disney+ titles in HD or 4K throughout 4 separate gadgets at the identical time.

This implies you most likely solely want one Disney+ subscription in your whole family.

How does this evaluate to Netflix and Amazon Prime?

Fairly effectively. Though you can additionally view as much as 4 screens concurrently if you happen to’re a Netflix subscriber, you’ll have wanted to enroll to the service’s premium plan (£11.99 a month, in comparison with Disney+’s £5.99 a month). Netflix’s customary plan (£5.99 p/m) solely customers to watch two screens at as soon as.

You can stream as much as three movies on Amazon Prime (which prices £7.99 per thirty days).

Different streaming companies, nonetheless, supply viewers extra simultaneous viewing. Whereas Britbox (£5.99 p/m) permits for 5 streams at as soon as, Apple TV+ (£4.99 p/m) permits six gadgets to view titles concurrently.

What gadgets can I watch Disney+ on?

The Disney+ app can be downloaded on most Android and Apple gadgets, plus most Sensible TVs, sport consoles and Sensible TV sticks (such because the Amazon Fireplace). Learn extra about Disney+ suitable gadgets.

You can additionally view Disney+ titles via an online browser by way of the primary Disney+ website.