How many seasons of Altered Carbon will there be?

The second season of Netflix’s Altered Carbon has simply dropped on the streaming service, however in the event you’re already a number of episodes deep and casting your thoughts forward to what’s subsequent, the excellent news is that there are formidable plans in place for the visceral sci-fi thriller.

Although a 3rd season is but to be formally greenlit, Richard Morgan – writer of the Takeshi Kovacs guide sequence on which Altered Carbon relies – was speaking a couple of five-season run as early as 2016, earlier than filming had even begun on the Netflix adaptation.

“The long-term goal is to supply no less than 5 seasons of the present,” Morgan wrote in a weblog submit, including that the sequence couldn’t solely adapt his books but in addition probably fill the gaps in time between them.

“Damaged Angels and Woken Furies [the second and third novels to feature face-swapping space rebel Takeshi Kovacs] are an apparent place to begin on the lookout for future materials,” he continued. “However the advantage of the Kovacs sequence is that it’s full of gaps – Damaged Angels doesn’t get began till thirty years after the occasions of Altered Carbon, and you may assume a equally prolonged hiatus between the tip of Angels and the beginning of Woken Furies.

“There are specific references within the books to what could and should not have gone on in these intervals, however the reality is there’s house for nearly something to have occurred, to Kovacs and to any of the opposite characters he has dealings with. Which has given us all quite a bit of meals for thought!”

Although season two of the Altered Carbon sequence, just like the guide Damaged Angels, takes place 30 years after the occasions of the primary season/guide, that’s to not say that the Netflix present couldn’t undertake this strategy of filling within the gaps as an alternative of/in addition to adapting Morgan’s tales in future.

After all, greatest laid plans and all that… simply because Morgan is hoping for 5 seasons (or extra) of Altered Carbon, that doesn’t essentially imply it’ll occur – in the end, if the present isn’t working for Netflix then it may nonetheless be abruptly cancelled.

Counting towards the present is the truth that it’s reportedly not low-cost to supply, with some estimates placing its funds as excessive as $7 million (£5.25m) per episode. However there are optimistic indicators too…



Netflix



It took Netflix a number of months to announce a second season of Altered Carbon after the present debuted in February 2018, however on condition that their July announcement got here with Anthony Mackie connected as new sequence lead, it’s truthful to imagine that the present was truly renewed some time earlier than, with the information being saved beneath wraps till Mackie had formally signed on the dotted line.

That sort of fast turnaround suggests they have been proud of how the present carried out, so in all chance if season two can match or ideally surpass season one’s efficiency, then an order for a 3rd run of episodes might be anticipated within the not-to-distant-future. (In response to information measurement agency Nielsen the primary season of Altered Carbon pulled in a mean 1.2 million viewers in its first three days on Netflix, reaching 2.5m in its first seven days on the platform.)

As soon as the numbers are in, it’ll be as much as the powers-that-be at Netflix to determine how the whole lot stacks up (pun meant) and if we get our 5 seasons.

The primary two seasons of Altered Carbon are streaming now on Netflix