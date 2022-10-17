The 2018 World Cup in Russia was the last where Sergio Agüero participated, who had to retire from football last year due to heart problems

Argentina seems to stop working for a month every four years. This time it will not be different and the country will be aware of the presence of Leo Messi and company in Qatar. Messi suffered it from the bench in 2006 in Germany, he cried for her hugging Diego Armando Maradona in South Africa and brushed against maracana with a whimsical twist that smiled at Neuer. But the World Cup gives him another chance this 2022. How many times did Argentina go to the World Cup? Since 1930, the Argentine national team had 17 appearances. The one in Qatar will be number 18.

The Argentine team was crowned champion twice: in 1978, under the leadership of César Luis Menotti and the captaincy of Daniel Passarella and in 1986, directed by Carlos Bilardo and captained by Diego Maradona. In 1978, the contest was played in Argentina and the national team became champion against the Netherlands at the Monumental stadium in Buenos Aires.

The first test on the path of the albiceleste will be with Saudi Arabia, which has only had six participations in World Cups, the first in 1994. On the other side of the coin, Argentina chains a dozen participations, and only missed four in its entire history. He did not attend France in 1938, Brazil in 1950, Switzerland in 1954 and Mexico in 1970.

Since the world Cup it is known as such (until 1970 it was called the Jules Rimet Cup), Argentina only missed one edition; and even though he was 24 years without touching the semifinalshas finished four world championships among the best two.

Argentina’s top scorer in World Cups is Gabriel Omar Batistuta: celebrated 10 times with conquests in the United States 94, France 98 and Korea-Japan 2002. Behind his figure appear William Stabile (turned all into Uruguay 1930) and Diego Armando Maradona, with 8.

Diego made his debut in the World Cup network with a double against Hungary in Spain 82. Later, in Mexico 86, he dispatched with goals against Italy in the first round, England (double in the quarterfinals) and Belgium (double in the semis). With the gunpowder wet in Italy 90, he retaliated with a true marvel in the 4-0 win against Greece in the United States 94. That was his last conquest in World Cups.

Kempes and Bertoni shout a goal against the Netherlands, during the final won by the Argentine team in 1978, at the Monumental Stadium in Buenos Aires

Messi, who a while ago surpassed Batistuta in the general table of top national scorers, is located in the fourth place in World Championships together with Mario Alberto Kempes, with 6. Leo he scored against Serbia and Montenegro (Germany 2006) and was at odds with the net in South Africa 2010. He retaliated in Brazil 2014 with goals against Bosnia and Herzegovina, Iran and Nigeria (double). The sixth was in the match against Nigeria in Russia 2018.

Keep reading:

The 5 records that Lionel Messi could break in the 2022 Qatar World Cup