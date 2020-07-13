How Many Walt Disney World Fans Actually Showed Up To The Magic Kingdom And Animal Kingdom On Opening Day

Go away a Remark
There have been combined reactions when Disney introduced it might reopen its parks following historic closures on account of COVID-19. Whereas some followers have been desirous to embrace the parks’ new security guidelines and get again to the Happiest Place on Earth, others have been involved that they have been opening too quickly. Now, we all know what number of followers really confirmed as much as Disney World and Animal Kingdom the day the parks reopened, and it may very well be telling about what the subsequent few months there’ll appear like.
All advised, roughly 16,00zero individuals gained entry to Disney World and Animal Kingdom on July 11, 2020, per USA As we speak. That quantity is significantly lower than what the parks would see in a standard day — and it was clear that the brand new ‘regular’ at Disney will probably be a little bit of an adjustment for park goers.
Disney World has instituted strict pointers to try to attenuate the unfold of COVID-19. Meaning, amongst different issues, that each one attendees are required to have their temperatures taken previous to entry and to apply bodily distancing and put on masks whereas contained in the park. Disney World forged members (workers) are additionally required to observe these pointers, and lots of of them wore face shields as effectively. There are additionally stations with hand sanitizer out there exterior every attraction. And, simply in case followers didn’t understand simply how various things are, there are additionally copious indicators posted all through the park that reinforce these guidelines.
The park has additionally modified the best way it is going to be issuing tickets and resort reservations for the foreseeable future. A web based system now requires visitors to buy tickets upfront, which is able to make it simpler for the parks to function at lowered capability whereas COVID-19 continues to be a menace.
Regardless of issues from some about security, those that did attend the park’s reopening famous that there are some upsides to the modifications the park has carried out. Whereas the strains themselves will probably be longer, since everyone seems to be spaced out, parkgoers reported shorter wait occasions — or, in some instances, no wait occasions in any respect — on opening day.
Disney World isn’t the primary Disney park to reopen — in locations like Shanghai, Disneyland has been open since Could. Whereas Disneyland’s park openings are nonetheless up within the air, each Downtown Disney and resorts there have already begun to accommodate crowds of followers. Nevertheless, all eyes have been on Disney World and Animal Kingdom, particularly, as a result of Florida has lately seen a spike in COVID-19 instances. and a few are questioning whether or not the parks’ reopening may improve the unfold much more.
It stays to be seen whether or not enterprise as (sort-of) traditional will resume long run at Disney World and Animal Kingdom. As of proper now, the corporate plans to reopen Epcot and Disney Hollywood Studios on July 15.
