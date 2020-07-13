How Many Walt Disney World Fans Actually Showed Up To The Magic Kingdom And Animal Kingdom On Opening Day

There have been combined reactions when Disney introduced it might reopen its parks following historic closures on account of COVID-19. Whereas some followers have been desirous to embrace the parks’ new security guidelines and get again to the Happiest Place on Earth, others have been involved that they have been opening too quickly. Now, we all know what number of followers really confirmed as much as Disney World and Animal Kingdom the day the parks reopened, and it may very well be telling about what the subsequent few months there’ll appear like.