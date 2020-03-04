How Mark Wahlberg Felt About Being Attacked By A Dog, Beat Up Every 10 Minutes In Spenser Confidential

Mark Wahlberg clarified that for the close-ups, an animatronic head was used, however he was nonetheless “dinged up fairly good” whereas this canine was attacking him for Spenser Confidential. Nevertheless it wasn’t simply the canine assault that was tough on Wahlberg, as he famous how he will get beat up “each 10 minutes” within the Netflix characteristic, which he suspects the remainder of the forged and crew was secretly having fun with. Really, Peter Berg has been very forthcoming about how he enjoys that.