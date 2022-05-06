How Martinoli and Luis García renewed TV Azteca after the departure of Joserra

The figure of Christian Martinoli and Luis García rebounded in popularity until they became the two narrative references of Mexican soccer (Photo: Instagram/@garciaposti)

Once Jose Ramon Fernandez it came out of TV Azteca in 2006, the channel underwent a series of readjustments because the person who ventured into different sports programs and segments had left the television station, so the rest of the team of collaborators of Aztec Sports they had to find their way to stay within the public’s preference.

It was there that the figure of Christian Martinoli y Luis Garcia rebounded in popularity to become the two narrative references of Mexican soccer. charles warriorbetter known as the Warriortold how it is that both sports analysts were the base of the channel to reformulate itself and continue within the competition once Joserra he left.

The Warrior explained how it is Martinoli and the Doctor García managed to create the emblematic duo of the narrations of Aztec Sports. In an interview with Ephraim Spark Velarde for his YouTube channel, the sports journalist detailed the process of evolution and adaptation that he experienced TV Azteca and the role played by Martinoli and García.

The Warrior explained how Martinoli and Doctor García managed to create the emblematic duo of the Azteca Deportes narrations (Photo: YouTube / Dr. García)

Once José Ramón left the company, one of the advantages was that Martinoli and Luis García they had more freedom to manage the narrative style of the matches, so little by little they began to look for the seal that characterized their performance in front of the microphones.

For Carlos Guerrero, that narrative style entrepreneurship gave the channel an advantage and thus found a new way to have sports coverage, that is, they were allowed to insert jokes, criticism and taunts into the narrative of the Liga MX matches to subtract the formality that characterized José Ramón .

Although not everyone may like it, the Warrior He defended that their creativity in describing and analyzing football allowed them to approach a new audience.

“There is a before and an after, and for this change there are two central characters, one of them is Christian Martinoli and the other is Luis García. They changed the shape of the narrative of the sport, they completely turned it upside down; generated a new language in the sports chronicle, a new style, you may like it or not but it is not indifferent. In this business there is no worse risk than indifference, ”he said.

Little by little the interventions of David Medrano, Jorge Campos the inmortalLuis Roberto Alves zag and that of his own Warrior They joined the coverage of the Martinoli-García duo, but he considered them as the precursors of that idea for the time they have been working together.

“These two crazy people have been working together for 20 years and have managed to generate a very marked style, very different, very much their own. Other characters have come to complement the whole atmosphere that they generated, but they are the two great creators”.

Little by little, the interventions of David Medrano, Jorge Campos “el Inmortal”, Luis Roberto Alves Zague and that of “Warrior” himself joined the coverage of the Martinoli-García duo (Photo: Instagram/@cmartinolimx)

And it is worth remembering that once García Postigo retired from professional football and joined The protagonists by Jose Ramon and began as Martinoli’s partner for the different national and international coverages, for this reason the preparation of both and their experience allowed them to be the revolutionaries of the company in its new stage without Joserra.

Warrior I affirm that his style, although criticized by another type of public, opened the competition with other sports commentators more and offer options to football fans.

“They came to change many things, I don’t know if for the better, but they came to offer the viewer one more alternative. I have always believed that healthy competition makes us all better, andThe more options the viewer has, the better”, he finished.

