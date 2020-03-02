How Marvel’s Anthony Mackie Feels About Playing Captain America As A Black Man For Disney+

With the concept of being a black man and changing into Captain America, it’s been a frightening process. As a result of I feel at this point in time in America, I feel we’re open-minded to the concept of getting my face characterize us as a rustic, my race characterize us as a rustic. As a result of we’re really a melting pot. So there isn’t a distinctive look or really feel or design of an American. We’re all People. So, to be Captain America, I would like my Captain America to characterize everyone, not only a particular group of individuals.