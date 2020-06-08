How Mediawan Could Help Broadcasters Solve Premium Content Challenges – Variety

In in the present day’s world, premium content material is aware of no borders or limitations, and the present well being disaster is simply going to make the demand for it stronger.

With the multiplication of SVOD platforms, there was a rising demand for premium content material over the previous few years, and elevated competitors amongst broadcasters to supply such content material. Inside the worldwide market, European programming is discovering enthusiastic new audiences by way of streaming, and high-end documentaries have gotten increasingly widespread.

The worldwide well being disaster has made this problem extra acute, with many stay sports activities occasions and stay reveals being paused, in addition to taking pictures of scripted sequence and movies, and but individuals have by no means spent extra time watching TV. It’s turn out to be important for broadcasters to seek out new methods to maintain providing contemporary content material within the subsequent few months.

Mediawan, certainly one of Europe’s main impartial premium content material studios, has additionally sharply constructed up its worldwide catalog in latest months. The corporate has maybe the biggest French-speaking content material catalog in Europe, with over 13,000 hours, specifically dramas and documentaries. It’s now positioned as a necessary accomplice for all main producers and distributors, whether or not stay or on demand, worldwide. With no prospects of TV markets convening within the subsequent few weeks or months, the Mediawan Group has just lately launched an unique screening and distribution platform, screenings.mediawan.com. This website permits content-acquisition professionals of conventional and nontraditional broadcasters across the globe to observe the flagship applications produced or distributed by the group in a safe area. A considerable amount of content material may even be freely accessible to the general public, together with expertise and director interviews, promo reels, clips and extra.

“Within the present well being context, with no bodily occasions, we would have liked to seek out an modern strategy to introduce our high applications to our companions and re-create a number of the intimacy of those unique one-on-one screenings,” says Valérie Vleeschhouwer, managing director of Mediawan Rights.

Certainly, flagship sequence with a excessive worldwide potential, together with “Wonderland,” “Moloch,” “The Luminaries” and Palomar’s “The Struggle Is Over,” can be found for screening solely on the brand new platform.

In latest months, Mediawan Rights has enhanced its premium documentary choices. “Heroes” is a part of the lineup on the brand new screening platform. The group additionally distributes “Kubrick by Kubrick” and “Banksy Most Wished,” each 2020 Tribeca Movie Pageant picks; “Inexperienced Blood”; “Cyrille: Farmer, 30 Years Previous, 20 Cows, Milk, Butter, Money owed”; and “La Piazza Della Mia Città.” A few of these ought to quickly be out there on the screening platform.

Mediawan Rights additionally collaborates intently with the Group’s producers to develop and lift funding for formidable, high-potential worldwide initiatives and to distribute their content material. Two of Mediawan’s productions will be seen on the brand new platform: “Pinocchio & the Enchanted Village,” a 13-episode, 52-minute animated sequence in manufacturing by ON Children & Household, and “Large 5,” an English-language sequence (10 26-minute episodes) and 90-minute TV particular in growth, to be directed by Gilles de Maistre.