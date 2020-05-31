How Megan Fox Ended Up In Her Underwear In Machine Gun Kelly’s Bloody Valentine Video

Go away a Remark
Megan Fox broke the Web somewhat over per week in the past due to showing in Machine Gun Kelly’s new “Bloody Valentine” video. It was each a musical departure for the singer and a comeback of kinds for Fox, who additionally lately break up from her husband Brian Austin Inexperienced. With courting rumors swirling, there’s truly further precedent for the way Megan Fox ended up in her underwear within the “Bloody Valentine” video.
Primarily, each Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are in a film collectively referred to as Midnight within the Switchgrass, which additionally stars Emile Hirsch, Bruce Willis and Lukas Haas. The director of that movie, Randall Emmett, wouldn’t verify the 2 are courting, however did say that everybody on the set deeply bonded as a result of they’ve a shared concern: youngsters. He famous:
As a result of if you had been on a film set, we’re taking pictures 14-hour days. That forged is 5 of us and all people is pleasant however no one has any time to… It’s extra like, in between takes whereas sitting round speaking about our youngsters. Everyone has obtained youngsters, so all people is speaking about their youngsters.
Talking with US Weekly, the director and Irishman producer would additionally verify the one factor he does find out about Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly is that “they had been pals on the film.” This led to MGK asking Megan Fox to affix him for the “Bloody Valentine” music video, during which Fox seems holding a hair dryer in entrance of a tub Machine Gun Kelly is singing from.
So, whereas her look appeared to return somewhat bit out of left discipline, the 2 already knew one another and fashioned a bond earlier than she mentioned “sure” to taking part in the carefree woman rocking out in her underwear for the brand new video. Megan Fox options in different outstanding scenes within the music video as properly, which you’ll take a look at beneath.
Usually, if you spend 14-hour days with an individual you are inclined to get to know them fairly properly. In fact, although, they solely had a number of weeks to get tremendous close–at least on set. Midnight within the Switchgrass started filming in early March earlier than being halted by the industry-wide shutdown on March 16. Since then, it’s been confirmed the 2 have been spending time collectively throughout quarantine and have been noticed selecting up takeout and extra collectively.
The entire state of affairs appears to have developed fairly rapidly, as Randall Emmett additionally confirmed Machine Gun Kelly referred to as him and informed him in regards to the video simply earlier than it’s shock drop. He mentioned of the “Bloody Valentine” launch:
He referred to as me about 4 days earlier than the video dropped. And he goes, ‘Yo, I’m dropping this sick video, it’s going to be superior. And he’s like, ‘Megan’s in it.’ And I used to be like, ‘Megan who?’ And he’s like, ‘Megan Fox, your star.’ And I’m like, ‘Oh shit.’
In some unspecified time in the future Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox should get again to work collectively, so whether or not or not that is the beginning of an epic romance or simply two pals having some enjoyable, they are going to be in every others’ lives for not less than a short time longer. And we’ll make sure to maintain you posted if any extra information associated to the 2 breaks.
In the meantime, Megan Fox’s break up from Brian Austin Inexperienced was additionally lately made public and the 90210 actor has frolicked making an attempt to clarify his emotions and what occurred with the previous Transformers star.
Add Comment