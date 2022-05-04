How Memo Ochoa convinced Piojo Herrera to be a starter at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil

Memo Ochoa managed to convince Piojo Herrera to be the starting goalkeeper for Brazil 2014 over Chuy Corona (Photo: Gettyimages)

Guillermo Ochoa He is one of the most recognized players of the Mexican National Team that played in the World Cup. Brazil 2014. In the group stage only allowed a goal against and was crucial for the powerful offensive led by Neymar, Oscar, Ramires and Fred failed to violate the tricolor goal. Despite this, the American youth squad it was not the favorite of Miguel Herrerawho previously considered José de Jesús Corona.

After having qualified for the World Cup thanks to a win against the New Zealand National Team in the international playoffs, the Louse Herrera was not sure about the starting goalkeeper. Moisés Muñoz was in charge of defending the goal against the Oceania team, although in the strongest competition there was also the legendary goalkeeper from Machine of the Blue Cross.

During a chat with the Burro Van Rankin, the goalkeeper who then defended the jersey of the BC Ajaccio confessed not being considerate of the former coach of the Eagles of America. And it is that to rescue the classification of Mexico to the maximum soccer competition, the Louse made use of a large part of the Americanist establishment who managed to be crowned in the Clausura 2013 tournament against Cruz Azul.

Miguel Herrera decided on his goalkeeper minutes before making his debut against Cameroon (Photo: AFP)

“It was not in the plans of the list of the Louse. I was not to the taste of Louse. He had Moisés Muñoz in América and he liked Chuy (Corona)but once he qualified for the World Cup and toured Europe, Héctor González and the Louse they went to see me We went to dinner and he told me ‘you’re going to have a chance and we’ll see how it goes,’ ”he recalled with the comedian.

Memo’s first test was against the team of Nigeria, during a tour of the Tricolor in the United States. He stayed in goal for ninety minutes and, in what he described as a good game, managed to hang the zero. His performance was well seen, although in the next game, against the United States, Those evaluated were Moisés Muñoz and Alfredo Talavera.

After the trial period, the final list of goalkeepers was made up Ochoa, Corona and Talavera. While Memo’s performance was convincing, the Louse noted his preference for Chuy for arch defense. This is how he defined it in the first preparation match during the round prior to the World Cup, when Mexico said goodbye at the Azteca Stadium against Israel, although an injury harmed the sky blue.

Memo Ochoa’s participation in the group stage was crucial for Mexico’s classification (Photo: Reuters)

“There was Talavera, but I wasn’t giving it much thought. All that period before the World Cup Chuy did not train. He couldn’t because of the injury and he recovered very just. He gets it back for a match against Portugal, a friendly, and he tells us: ‘Go play half time and half time and take a shot’”, he declared.

The meeting was the last played before traveling to Brazil. Corona jumped onto the field in the first half and managed to keep the arc at zero. Ochoa relieved him and was about to match his colleague, but a goal in stoppage time condemned the Mexicans to defeat. Despite not being able to stop Bruno Alves’s header, managed to convince Herrera.

Guillermo Ochoa is shaping up to be the starting goalkeeper in Qatar 2022 (Photo: Henry Romero/REUTERS)

“He brought together the goalkeeper coach and the goalkeepers. He told us: ‘It was a tough competition, but it’s a sporting issue and I have to make a decision. The one who is going to play the match is going to be Memo’”, recalled the goalkeeper about what happened before the World Cup debut against Cameroon.

Ochoa supported the decision of the Louseagainst Cameroon they did not allow a goal against, a scenario that they repeated with Brazil in a memorable performance. The only goal in the group stage was allowed against Croatia in the third game. His good moment lasted until the fourth, against the Netherlands, and although with the tie at one goal he psyched himself up to overcome the penalty round, the controversial arbitration decision regarding the foul in the area on Arjen Roben definitely squandered his aspirations.

KEEP READING:

Why Hugo Sánchez compared Dinenno with Real Madrid’s Benzema

“I was winning more and more trophies”: Raúl Alcalá, the Mexican cyclist who made history in the Tour de France

Why the signing of Guillermo Ochoa with PSG fell