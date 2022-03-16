How Messi lived the hours after PSG’s defeat in the Champions League and all the truth of the rumors about his departure

Messi was whistled by PSG fans after elimination in the Champions League (Photo: Reuters)

Knowing what Messi feels is easier than knowing what Messi thinks. At times it is an enigma. His faces can show joy or discomfort, illusion or annoyance, comfort or weariness. From there to guessing his next move is a long way. Leo is not so well known. He has nothing to do with the more than 310 million followers on Instagram nor with a life on television. Being known does not mean that he is known. He always took care of his intimate world. He did not allow to widen his small table with the friends of the crack. To the point that those who enter your house are counted and even those who have the number of the iphone which is an extension of your hand. From that perspective, his lost gaze after the defeat against Madrid revealed his pain. And her silence in response to hissing was a way of hiding her anger. Enough to look at him dejected from the Madrid stadium, and stunned from the Parque de los Príncipes to know.

Later, to advance in his reaction, what is seen is not enough. She forces him to dive into her intimacy. That is where it is discovered that these days were hard, even when his environment responds that “Leo is fine”. He allowed himself to be contained more in his family than in the distraction of chatting with friends, for example. It’s just a detail, but they say he didn’t interact as much or as fast. And he even preferred to avoid any exit out of obligation. The last days were not happy in Paris, but it does not mean that today Messi looks at Barcelona as a haven of peace.

Whistling Messi -in soccer terms- speaks more about who is whistling than about the whistled. Even when he avenges a catastrophic fall, it is extremely rare to see his own fans attack the best player in the world. And to Neymar himself. “Football without memory”, titled it Luis Suárez, the third of that chat group that was put together in the times of Barcelona. On this side of the world, Gallardo asked to escape false patriotism because in Argentina we also “mistreated Messi.” The Doll referred to the merciless attacks. That they existed, so much so that a while ago Messi revealed a talk with Thiago. That time his eldest son, who was six years old, after sailing through Youtube, asked him: “Why do they kill you in Argentina, daddy?” And there was once a family reaction to the episode in Paris. In the 2011 Copa América, after the ugly 0-0 draw with Colombia, the National Team withdrew, it was crazy from Santa Fe. The difference is that the disapproval was for the team.

Other football voices went further and advised Leo to leave PSG now. He is not so simple with a millionaire contract that he signed for two years and other commitments. Despite these difficulties -since it is not a decision that Messi made- more than one turned up the volume to a Spanish version that says that Jorge Messi has already contacted Barcelona for the supposed plan to return his son. About 10 that wink is strongly denied. It’s more: they remember that Messi felt that “he was kicked out” of the club that he made a giant.

The last contact between Messi and Barcelona was the day he said goodbye crying. That August 8 the bond with Laporta was broken. Beyond his sadness for the cameras, the president did not do the impossible to retain the most important player in his history. That is the place that Messi has in a club where Maradona, Ronaldo, Ronaldinho, Rivaldo, Iniesta played… Nor are the “viral data” conclusive. That Messi goes to Xavi’s birthday, his former teammate and now his coach, can add clicks without meaning that he prepares the return. The fact that Antonela travels to his house does not reveal that he is already preparing the move. It is known that Leo and his family are local in Castelldefels, but for now they do not define the return. Even if there are some situations to improve in Paris. It is no longer the place to live, which was initially a luxurious hotel and has long been in a house in the neighborhood of Di María and Paredes.

After adapting to life in Paris, Leo’s gaze is set on football

The theme is more than anything football. The team showed its best and its worst side against Madrid. For an hour he was the top version of Pochettino’s team and Donnarumma’s mistake broke his head. The fatalistic spirit that took over PSG, the mystique of the stadium, all pushed the stage fright that Valdano speaks of. Messi knows it. He hurts and annoys her, taking responsibility for him. In the same way, he saw that until this series, the Dream Team was a team with little play and forwards that were at a different speed from the rest of the team. Leo can’t like that style either – so different from the one he enjoyed in another Barcelona – although he parades in the French league.

Fame and money generate power. But not even Messi can do what comes to mind. He couldn’t leave Barcelona when he packed -the days of the famous burofax- and then he had to say goodbye when he didn’t want to. It is true that it will be necessary to see what club model remains now that it failed in the Champions League. Mbappé has been flirting with Madrid for a long time and will be concrete shortly. Neymar, another of the crackpots, sometimes seems fed up with the pressure. They have been looking for a replacement for Pochettino since before losing…

Despite this scenario, the sheikh could take out the wallet again or define a plan more aimed at putting together a team. In one way or another, in France they say that he thinks about it since Messi. And Leo is grateful to a club that came looking for him and showed him a new world. He had found great news there after leaving Spain. He is rare in a crack like Messi, but they had never presented him at a club, they had never received him like this, he had never had so many new teammates. In the combo, the press had never executed him like in Paris. The 3 points of The Team they made noise… Although that sounds like peripheral discomfort. If you point to the important thing, the bad thing is that Leo has a long year. He has to turn around in the league, take vacations, start the other Champions League and only in November does his last World Cup begin. The good thing is that next week he will play again in Argentina. And today Messi feels happier in the National Team than in any team in the world.

On Friday, March 25, he will play again with the Argentine team (Photo: Reuters)

