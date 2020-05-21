How Michael Jordan’s The Last Dance Is Trying To Attract Tons Of New Viewers

On the entire, The Last Dance averaged over 5.Four million viewers for its 10-episode run on ESPN. These numbers are definitely higher than what a few of ABC’s normal content material has been bringing in. Whereas American Idol‘s newest season has been an enormous winner on Sunday nights, and the Gray’s Anatomy and Station 19 crossover combo anchored Thursday nights, the community’s viewers fluctuates elsewhere within the week. For example, the spinoff The Bachelor: Take heed to Your Coronary heart by no means having topped Three million viewers throughout its stay airings, which did not assist the opposite newcomer The Baker and the Magnificence usher in swaths of viewers. Possibly if both of these reveals had Dennis Rodman and Carmen Elektra concerned…