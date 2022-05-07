How Much A Destinatination Wedding in India Costs?

India is known for its diversity, if you are planning to have a destination wedding in India you will be spoilt for choice as there is a wide range of wedding venues to choose from.

Let’s find what are the choices for wedding venues in India and how much does it cost to arrange a destination wedding at these venues.

Cost of a destination wedding in Udaipur

Udaipur is known for its scenic beauty, stunning lakes, beautiful mountains and heritage palaces. It is the best place to get married if you want to marry in a royal fashion. A destination wedding in Udaipur costs between Rs. 30 lakhs to Rs. 5 crore. Udaipur has hosted many high profile and celebrity weddings in recent years.

As per the website of Udaipur’s leading wedding planner, the cost of weddings is high in the months of November, December and January because it is the peak season for tourism and weddings. You should also book venues at least 1 year in advance if your wedding date falls in these two months.

There are wedding venues for every kind of budget in Udaipur. It costs Rs. 1.5 to Rs. 3.5 crore to organize weddings at luxury hotels like Udaivilas while venues like Chunda Palace, Shilpi resort, Shouryagarh and Bhairavgarh offer wedding packages for Rs. 30 lakhs to Rs. 50 lakhs.

The most popular wedding venues in Udaipur are:

Jagmandir Island Palace Bhairavgarh Resort The Leela Palace Shouryagarh Resort & Spa Ramada Resort & Spa Chunda Palace Devigarh Taj Lake Palace Oberoi Udaivilas Laxmi Vilas Palace Shilpi Resort Hotel Lakend The Castle Mewar Club Mahindra Radisson Blu

If you want to know about the cost of a wedding at any popular wedding venue in Udaipur, the cost of destination wedding at popular venues is listed here.

Cost of destination wedding in Goa

Goa is undoubtedly the best place in India for beach weddings. Goa is popular because of its stunning beaches, most of the hotels and resorts are located on or near beaches and have lush green surroundings.

It is the best place to get married if you want to marry in a royal fashion. A destination wedding in Goa costs between Rs. 40 lakhs to Rs. 80 lakhs. The cost of weddings is high in the months of November and December in Goa also. Venues must be booked at least 1 year in advance if your wedding date falls in these two months.

The most popular wedding venues in Goa are:

Park Hyatt, Goa Alila Diwa Zuri White Sands Goa Marriott Resort & Spa Zeebop By The Sea Ramada, Goa The Leela, Goa Caravela Beach Resort The Lalit Golf Resort & Spa Grand Hyatt, Goa

Cost of destination wedding in Jaipur

Jaipur is the capital and largest city of Rajasthan. It is known for its ancient forts and heritage palaces. Jaipur is well connected by flights to many major cities of India and it is very easy to reach Jaipur from Delhi via road.

A destination wedding in Jaipur costs between Rs. 40 lakhs to Rs. 3 crore.

The most popular wedding venues in Jaipur are:

Rambagh Palace Jai Mahal Palace Chomu Palace Raj Palace Pride Ambar Vilas Resort

Cost of destination wedding in Jodhpur

Jodhpur is also famous for its rich cultural heritage like Udaipur and Jaipur. It is one more option for you if you wish to get married in royal style.

Umaid bhawan palace is the most famous and most luxurious hotel in Jodhpur. It will cost Rs 1 crore or more to book this hotel for your wedding. The cost of a destination wedding at other venues varies between Rs. 30 lakhs to Rs. 5 crore.

The most popular wedding venues in Jodhpur are:

Umaid Bhawan Palace Hari Mahal Samsara Resort Ajit Bhawan Palace

Cost of destination wedding in Mussoorie

If you love mountains or you are getting married in summer, Mussoorie is possibly the best place for you

The best wedding venue in Mussoorie is JW Marriott. JW Marriott can accommodate up to 350 guests for weddings. The cost of wedding at JW Marriott will be Rs. 50 lakhs or more depending upon number of guests and time of the year.

The most popular wedding venues in Mussoorie are: