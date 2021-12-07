How Much Are Samsung Watches – The Quick Guide

The Samsung Galaxy Watch is a top-notch smartwatch for Android and iOS. Samsung has been making watches since the 60s, with their newest models being some of the best on market. The Galaxy Watch comes in different sizes and prices. So it’s important to find the one that suits your budget. In this article, we’ll be going over everything you need to know about Samsung Watches – from what they are all about to their costs.

Why Samsung Watches?

The Samsung Galaxy Watch is a top-of-the-line smartwatch that was announced in August of 2018. It has all the features you would expect from a high-end smartwatch. They include heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, and GPS. The Galaxy Watch also comes with Samsung’s Tizen operating system. It gives you access to an extended range of apps.

Samsung has been making watches since the 60s. So they know what they’re doing when it comes to this type of device. There are many different versions of the Samsung Galaxy Watch available on the market right now. You can get them with Galaxy Watch bands 42mm or 46mm sizes. And there are three different colors to choose from: rose gold, and silver.

The cheapest Samsung Galaxy Watch is the 42mm Rose Gold model. It costs $279.99. The most expensive Samsung Galaxy Watch is the 46mm Silver model. It costs $349.99.

Samsung also makes some less expensive watches that don’t have all the bells and whistles of their Galaxy Watches. For example, the Samsung Gear S Sport watch is much cheaper at $199.99. But it doesn’t have all the features of the Galaxy Watch, like Samsung Pay or GPS tracking.

It really just depends on what you’re looking for in a watch and how much money you want to spend. Samsung has something for everyone. And with prices ranging from $199.99 to $349.99. There’s definitely a Samsung watch out there for everyone’s budget.

How Much Are Samsung Watches of Different Series?

1. Samsung Gear S Sport

The Samsung Gear S Sport is a great option if you’re looking for an affordable smartwatch. It doesn’t have all the features of the Galaxy Watch, but it does have some pretty cool features. They include Samsung Pay and GPS tracking. It also comes in a variety of fun colors, so it’s definitely a stylish option. Samsung Gear S Sport price starts at $199.99.

2. Samsung Gear S

The Samsung Gear S is pretty similar to the Galaxy Watch. But there are some essential points that set them apart. If you’re looking for an inexpensive smartwatch and aren’t really concerned about having all of the bells and whistles like Samsung Pay or GPS tracking, then this watch might be right up your alley. The most recent model has been released in October 2018 for only $249.99.

3. Galaxy Watch Active

If you want something with more features than the Samsung Gear Sport but don’t want to pay Galaxy Watch prices, then consider Samsung Galaxy Watch Active. Samsung announced this device in March 2019. And it looks like an update to the Samsung Gear Sport designed for active lifestyles. It has a focus on fitness tracking features.

Galaxy Watch Active has all of the same sensors as its predecessor. But the smartwatch also includes new options. These are blood pressure monitoring, sleep cycle analysis, and stress management tools. As well as guided breathing exercises and built-in workout plans. The last can be used offline without any connection to your phone or Samsung health apps.

These are just some examples of what makes this watch different from other alternatives. The cost for Galaxy Watch Active starts at $199.99.

4. Samsung Gear Fit Pro

Another option you might want to consider if you’re looking for budget smartwatches is Samsung Gear Fit Pro watches. These are designed for athletes and offer some great features. These are heart rate monitoring, automatic activity tracking, and even offline Spotify playback. They’re a bit more expensive than the standard Gear S watches at $249.99. But it may be worth the investment if you’re looking for something that can do it all.

5. Samsung Galaxy Watch

The Samsung Galaxy Watch is the newest addition to Samsung’s smartwatch line-up. It offers some of the best features available on any watch today. It comes in two sizes – 42mm or 46mm. The Galaxy Watch has a rotating bezel ring for easy navigation. It includes built-in GPS, NFC payments, water resistance up to 50 meters. There is even LTE connectivity so you can use it without your phone. The Samsung Galaxy Watch price starts at $329.99 for the 42mm version and goes up to $349.99 for the LTE model.

Conclusion

There are a lot of different models and prices to choose from when it comes to Samsung watches, but you can’t go wrong with any of them. They all come packed with features that make them worth the price tag. So whether you’re looking for a high-end smartwatch or just a regular old watch, Samsung has you covered.