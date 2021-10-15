How much audience did the matches between Liga MX and MLS teams achieve

Liga MX and MLS generated 6 million expectations in their matches (Photo: Reuters / Orlando Ramírez)

The MX League and the MLS have strengthened their ties by facing the teams that play in their championship and intend to provide a biggest show. The creation of competitions such as Leagues Cup, the Concacaf Champions League, the Champions Cup and the Stars game it has paid off.

Although the encounters between Mexican and American squads generate a level increase When facing each other, it is probably not the most important thing for the managers of both leagues, since one of the objectives is to increase the audience and the rating points that are at stake. Not to mention the curiosity that arises from clarifying which teams are better, if the Mexico or those of USA.

According to information from Nielsen IBOPE, a company that is dedicated to evaluating television audiences, were more than 6 million people which saw nine games of the different competitions where there was a clash between the teams of the MX League and MLS. Of that figure, the 65% of the spectators came from the North American country, while the rest from the Aztec nation.

The game most watched by the public was the All Star Game with 2.4 million people watching (Photo: Reuters / Jayne Kamin-Oncea)

The collation where there was more attention was the All Star Game, held on August 25th at Banc Of California Stadium in the present year. During the engagement, a forward made up of Rogelio Funes Mori, Jonathan “Cabecita” Rodríguez and Angel Mena. While on the American side, neither Carlos candle ni Javier Hernandez they were available for the match.

At All-Star Party, about 2.5 million people turned on their television to watch the match.

Another competition that was created to acquire greater competitiveness and economic results, was the Leagues Cup. In the championship, clubs like Pumas, Santos, Tigres and León they saw the faces before Kansas City, New York City, Orlando City and Seattle Sounders. For the final of said tournament, the Esmeraldas from Lion they collided with Seattle and the latter took the victory and the championship in the final.

The sporting event closed with the final and a number of 2.4 million viewers, a high figure for a newly created tournament.

MLS and Liga MX teams had an acrobatics and skills match (Photo: Reuters / Robert Hanashiro)

For its part, Champions Cup, where Blue Cross fell before him Columbus Crew, gathered the champions of the Liga MX and MLS, where the North American team took the result by 2 to 0. Here they met near 1.2 million from spectators to witness the international clash.

The MX League, through its official site, thanked the professionalism and participation of players, managers and filmmakers so that these numbers were favorable for both leagues: “(the hearings) would not be possible without the commitment of the participating clubs and players, who with responsibility and professionalism continue to promote healthy sporting rivalry between the North American leagues,” wrote the Directorate of Communication from the Mexican league.

Likewise, they also referred to the complementation of the tournaments as a fundamental structure: “the LIGA MX-MLS strategic alliance they are part fundamental of the internationalization project of our football that already projects for 2023 an important expansion of Leagues Cup”Was read on the website.

Thus it is expected that for him 2022, participation and competitions between neighboring teams continue to bear fruit. The rematch will be for the national teams of Mexico, because of the three tournaments played, only in the All Star Game the MX League was able to overcome his staunch rival, the MLS.

KEEP READING:

What each team needs to qualify for the Liguilla del Grita México 2021

Why Julio Urías will not start the Dodgers vs San Francisco game

CMLL announced three shows to commemorate the Day of the Dead in 2021