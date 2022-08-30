How much can a Spaniard save if they opt for teleworking: the OCU compares the cost between going to the office or staying at home

In recent years, teleworking has become popular in many of the labor sectors of our country as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. But this practice has been evolving, gaining a lot of strength today with the energy crisis, causing the government to recommend it in its latest package of measures. But the big question people are asking is: Is it more economically worthwhile to work or travel to the company?

It is quite clear that when going to a company to work physically, an economic outlay must be made to travel, either by car or by bus, as long as there is a considerable distance from the worker’s home. But teleworking also entails expenses, mainly energy, having to be using your computer at home, for example. That is why the OCU has carried out a study that tries to compare both expenses to find out which one ends up being worth it.

Commuting to work is more expensive than you think

Currently, all drivers are constantly looking for a way to find the cheapest gas station to refuel our vehicle. This is definitely the main expense you have when going to work, and it is an outlay that is currently on the rise. This is precisely one of the main arguments used by the OCU to be able to go to work every day and do their calculations.





Specifically, they take a medium-sized vehicle as a reference, which compares also with 50 trips with public transport in the most expensive and cheapest city in Spain. To this is also added two differentiated calculations:

When taking this data and crossing it with the average prices of transport and also gasoline, diesel, LPG, GLC and even an electric car, truly surprising data appear. The following table shows this information about what you would spend a month to go to work on average in Spain.



The cost of a worker can rise perfectly up to 264 euros in the case of having a gasoline car and working more than 45 km from your company. Although, in public transport, as is logical, this price is considerably reduced (since in each city this is a price that fluctuates).

But teleworking also has a cost

In the event that the worker stays at home, he does not have to make this disbursement in fuel or public transport, but he has other costs. When you are at home you will have to pay some costs that he normally pays when you are in the company, such as the electrical energy that your computer needs to work and also the cooling system of the roomeither air conditioning or conventional fan.

In this case, the Consumer Organization makes a calculation that the electricity consumed with a standard computer to carry out activities, mainly office automation, is 1.6 KWh, translating to more or less 50 cents a day. Added to this is also the air conditioning of the passenger compartment, which is estimated at 8 KWh, which translates to 2.4 euros per day. If the multiplication is done by the 23 business days, which can take an average month, it leads to a cost of approximately 67 euros.





Here it is true that other expenses that are necessary and that are considered to be contracted in the home are not included. not be exclusive to work. We are talking about the internet and telephone contract that a teleworker has and which is also depended on to carry out the work activity.

The conclusion: telecommuting is cheaper

Taking into account all these data, which we remember are averages and which can vary greatly for each particular case, it is detailed that traveling to work by car can be 5 euros a day of consumption, and can reach 8. To this should also be added the maintenance of the vehicle to have it ready to circulate.

But in the case of telecommuting this expense drops to 3 euros a day, being the maximum price in situations of maximum heat or cold where there is a higher electricity consumption. This means that savings can reach up to 70% in the case of opting for a telecommuting system, something really interesting and where the diets of eating away from home are not added, which is also an important expense.

In conclusion, teleworking today, although it also has disadvantages, can represent significant savings for any type of worker Don’t walk to your job. That is why the importance that this philosophy of working can have and that it must continue to raise awareness and regulate.

Source | OCU