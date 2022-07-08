How much could it cost a Pumas fan to go to Barcelona for the Joan Gamper trophy?

(Foto: Pexels)

Los UNAM Cougarsfrom Liga MX, and the FC Barcelonafrom LaLiga of Spain, will be measured next august 7th at Camp Nou for the trophy Joan Gamper. The news caused a stir among the auriazules fans, who will have to spend a considerable amount to be able to support his club in Europe.

This cost corresponds to flights, lodging and entrance to the matchalthough the transfers and the cost of food and beverages are still pending, in addition to the fact that only one trip from Friday, August 5 to Monday, August 8 was considered.

The cheapest flight has a value of 27 thousand pesos; however, only flights are 22 hours and 40 minutes. And it is that the journey is an odyssey, since it is to travel from Mexico to New York, then to Morocco and from there to Barcelona, ​​so the arrival is on Saturday, August 6 at 12:40 p.m.

Meanwhile he lodging cheaper is thousand 078 pesos for three days and two nights in a hostel half an hour, by subway, from the city center. It should be noted that in said location a bedroom is shared with at least nine other people.

(Photo: Twitter/PumasMX)

Meanwhile, despite the fact that the Blaugrana club not yet published official prices of the game against Pumas, the 2021 edition, the same one that was against the Juventusthe cheapest ticket had a cost of thousand 138 pesos.

All of the above add up to a total of 29 thousand 216 pesoswithout food and other expenses.

However, there are other options, and that is that the faster flightwhich leaves on Friday night and lands in Barcelona at 1:40 p.m. on Saturday 6, it has a price of 42 thousand 889 pesos. The advantage is that it is a direct flight of 11 hours.

Also, if you don’t want to share a room or bathroom, the price of the hotel room cheapest in Barcelona It is 3 thousand 800 pesos for the same three days and two nights. Similarly, a highest ticket for the game it costs up to 2 thousand 928 pesos and they were the best seats in the stadium at the 2021 edition of the Joan Gamper.

Considering this last ‘package’, a Pumas fan could pay up to 49 thousand 617 pesos for witnessing his team’s match against one of the most important clubs in the world.

(Photo: Reuters)

Everything indicates that the Brazilian star Dani Alves is getting closer to the Pumaas the team would have already launched an official offer for the side, who is currently without a team.

According to information from ESPN, the feline group has already made an offer to take over the services of the former Barcelona playeralthough the source indicates that the agreement still has a long way to go.

Alves looking to stay fit for the Qatar World Cup 2022well Tite, technical director of the Scratch du Oro, declared that the squad list will be made up of the players who are at their best level.

After his successful career in world football, Dani Alves raises interest in different teams, in the League MX Pumas and Tigers are the clubs that would have raised their hands, but the one that would go the best way would be the UNAM painting.

In this sense, the decision remains in the hands of Alves.

