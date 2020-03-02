How much did Doctor Who’s The Timeless Children actually change canon?

Doctor Who fandom being divided is nothing new, so it’s no actual shock that sequence 12 finale The Timeless Children has proved polarising, with followers both delighted or appalled by the episode’s large reveals.

Relying on who you ask, the concluding chapter of this 12 months’s sequence is both a superb gambit that’s rejuvenated the sequence and restored a stage of thriller to its central character or it’s an outrageous affront to 50+ years of storytelling.

These within the latter camp have taken umbrage on the modifications they are saying have been made to the Doctor’s backstory and that of her race the Time Lords… however when you take a step again and actually take a look at it, the established order hasn’t actually been altered as radically as you would possibly suppose.

Permit us to interrupt the twists of The Timeless Children down for you…

What’s modified

The Doctor is now not from Gallifrey

Now this, unquestionably, is a large change to what we thought we knew – for over 50 years, ever for the reason that equally game-changing story The Battle Video games aired in 1969, we’ve been informed that the Doctor is a local of the planet Gallifrey, residence to the Time Lords. (Gallifrey wasn’t actually named as such for one more 4 years, however the primary level nonetheless stands.)

The Timeless Children establishes that the truth is the Doctor originated some other place solely – although the place precisely is unknown.

BBC

She’s discovered as a toddler on a planet removed from Gallifrey, although it’s implied that even this distant world is just not her true residence and that she actually arrived from some other place through the Boundary, a gateway to different components of the universe.

So the Doctor is just not Gallifreyan. That’s an enormous deal. Nevertheless it’s actually the one reveal in The Timeless Children that explicitly rewrites or replaces the established mythology, as we’ll see…

What’s ‘new’

There have been incarnations earlier than the ‘first’ Doctor

One of many extra contentious twists in The Timeless Children is the reveal that the Doctor led many lives earlier than she was William Hartnell’s ‘first’ Doctor – we see the character take many alternative varieties because the Timeless Little one and it’s implied that there are way over we don’t see or hear about, with the mysterious Doctor performed by Jo Martin implied to be one in every of these in-between incarnations.

This provides to the canon however doesn’t actively undo something the sequence has beforehand handled as sacrosanct – certain, there was a reference to the ‘first’ Doctor being “the earliest” incarnation in 1972/73’s The Three Docs, however simply three years later, Doctor Who was closely implying that there have been incarnations previous to the Hartnell model in 1976’s The Mind of Morbius, so there’s completely precedent for this twist.

The concept that Hartnell’s Doctor was “the unique” has all the time been a little bit sketchy, and definitely by no means felt as fastened because the Doctor’s Gallifreyan roots.

The Doctor labored for the Time Lords’ secret police

In exploring the Doctor’s previously-unseen previous lives, The Timeless Children additionally reveals that the character labored as an agent of The Division, a type of Time Lord secret police tinkering with historical past. For causes unknown, their reminiscences of this time have been erased by the Time Lords.

Once more, this provides to canon however doesn’t dispose of any established ‘truths’ – and for anybody complaining that the Doctor’s rebellious nature means they’d by no means willingly signal as much as this type of clandestine organisation, the character’s frustration with the Time Lords’ apathy and refusal to behave is long-established. Would they actually cross up the chance to step up and make a distinction?

In addition to, it may simply be that these experiences have been what helped the younger Doctor develop a disdain for military-type organisations and authority within the first place. (Positive, she doesn’t bear in mind the specifics, however these unfavourable experiences may have made a influence on her unconscious.)

The potential to regenerate comes from the Timeless Little one

We’ve additionally learnt that the Time Lords’ energy to regenerate was extracted from the Timeless Little one, who naturally possessed the power, and spliced into the genetic make-up of choose Gallifreyans – once more, that is new info however doesn’t explicitly contradict something beforehand established.

Bar a number of passing (and infrequently contradictory) references right here and there, Doctor Who has by no means explicitly addressed how Gallifreyans can regenerate or what the origins of the method could be – and actually, we’ve seen that regenerative vitality might be handed from person-to-person (such because the Doctor and Davros in The Witch’s Acquainted) and that non-Gallifreyans (together with River Tune) can possess the power.

Even the pre-Time Lord civilisation on Gallifrey, the Shabogans, isn’t a brand new thought, having first been talked about within the 1976 story The Lethal Murderer.

What stays the identical

Simply as essential, presumably much more so, than what The Timeless Children modifications or provides to canon is what it leaves intact. For all its influence, which isn’t inconsiderable, the overwhelming majority of Doctor Who lore stays untouched.

The Doctor is a Time Lord

That’s proper – whereas this episode reveals that the Doctor is just not Gallifreyan, it additionally confirms that the time period “Time Lord” is just a label that Tecteun bestowed upon himself and his elite sect with the facility to regenerate. So the Doctor is nonetheless a Time Lord – the truth is, she and her adoptive mother or father Tecteun have been the very first Time Lords!

The broad strokes of Gallifrey’s historical past

Once more, although we be taught much that’s new about Gallifrey, little or no of what’s been established in earlier TV tales is written out of canon by The Timeless Children.

Rassilon and Omega have been nonetheless, so far as we all know, the founding fathers of Time Lord civilisation (together with Tecteun, we will now presume) who found the power to time-travel by changing a star right into a black gap, as defined in The Three Docs – and there’s nothing that claims Rassilon didn’t later grow to be the Time Lords’ first Lord Excessive President.

(In addition to, these particulars have been fuzzy and topic to change through the years – The Three Docs informed us that Omega was Gallifrey’s “biggest hero” and implied that he was the one-true founding father of Time Lord society, with Rassilon not meriting so much as a point out till The Lethal Murderer three years later, so including Tecteun to proceedings isn’t even all that daring.)

The Doctor’s childhood on Gallifrey – and every thing that got here after it

Maybe most essential of all, nothing that we understood in regards to the Doctor’s previous apart from her Gallifreyan roots has modified.

“I bear in mind my residence, I bear in mind rising up, I bear in mind you and me on the Academy collectively,” she tells the Grasp upon studying of her hidden previous. “That occurred,” he confirms. “It simply wasn’t your first life.”

That occurred. All of it. The Doctor as a toddler rising up on Gallifrey. Her friendship with the Grasp, which later turned so spectacularly bitter. Stealing a TARDIS, leaving Gallifrey, and all of the adventures that adopted.

The Timeless Children removes none of that. And actually, for all of the advanced and ever-shifting mythology that Doctor Who incorporates, it’s the adventures we’ve watched the Doctor go on since 1963 which might be the actually essential bit, and people are going nowhere.

Doctor Who sequence 12 is on the market to observe now on BBC iPlayer