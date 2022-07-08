How much did the FMF earn after fining Piojo Herrera, Vucetich and Aldo de Nigris

El Piojo Herrera had his first sanction of the Apertura 2022 (Photo: EFE/ Miguel Sierra)



Only one day passed Opening 2022 from League MX so that the Mexican Football Federation (FMF) will make the first economic fines to technical directors of the teams that compete in the First Division. Miguel Louse Herrera, Tigers technical director Victor Manuel Vucetichcoach of scratchedy Jesus Aldo de Nigristechnical assistant They pullwere the ones who carried out the sanction.

Through an official statement, Femexfut reported on the actions taken by the Disciplinary Commission against the behavior of the technical directors, since on date one publicly complained about the Mexican arbitrationwhich meant a violation of the Liga MX regulations.

The Federation pointed out that the three involved became creditors of an economic fine, in addition to Aldo de Nigris was the only one sanctioned with a one-match suspension, in addition to payment. Although he did not reveal the exact figure with which the coaches were punished, the amount could rise to less than 600 thousand Mexican pesosaccording to ESPN.

Within the FMF and Liga MX, economic fines are based in the same way on the Unit of Measurement and Update (ONE), so the Sanctions Regulations of the Mexican Football Federation base their fines on them.

So in a balance with the average income of the technicians who work in Liga MX, the minimum amount that the Federation would receive for the fine to the three coaches would be 606 thousand 186 pesosbut on a balance that the fine is higher, the FMF could collect about one million 539 thousand 520 pesos.

It was the afternoon of Wednesday, July 6, when the federation notified the public and the general public of the decisions it had made. In the case of Miguel Herrera, at the end of the match against Cruz Azul made a series of accusations for some infractions that were not marked and that they could harm the result.

Therefore, the Disciplinary Commission determined the following:

“It was determined to financially sanction the Technical Director of the UANL Tigres Club, Miguel Ernesto Herrera Aguirre, since during the press conference of the match corresponding to Day 1 of the 2022 Opening Tournament, between the UANL Tigres Clubs and Cruz Azul , criticized the arbitration, violating the Sanctions Regulations of the Mexican Football Federation.

While at king midas He was sanctioned for similar behaviors because in his press conference at the end of the game against Santos Laguna he also showed his disagreement with the work of the referees.

“It was decided to financially sanction the Technical Director of the Rayados Club of Monterrey, Víctor Manuel Vucetich Rojassince during the press conference of the match corresponding to Day 1 of the 2022 Opening Tournament, between the Clubs Santos Laguna and Rayados de Monterrey, criticized the arbitrationviolating the Sanctions Regulations of the Mexican Football Federation, in particular article 71 subsection d) ”, can be read in the statement.

While for the technical assistant of Monterrey the sanction was as follows:

“The Disciplinary Commission reports that it determined penalize financially and with 1 (one) match suspensionto the Technical Assistant of the Rayados Club of MonterreyJesus Aldo of Black Guajardosince during the match corresponding to Day 1 of the 2022 Opening Tournament, between the Santos Laguna and Rayados de Monterrey Clubs, he violated the Sanctions Regulations of the Mexican Football Federation, in particular article 71 subsection c), for the misuse of social networks, by not addressing with respect and prudence.

