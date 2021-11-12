How much did the remodeling of the Centenario Stadium cost for the Libertadores and Sudamericana finals

Conmebol requested a major remodeling in the most important stadium in Uruguay. EFE / Raúl Martínez



The remodeling of the Centenario Stadium, where the Copa Libertadores and Sudamericana finals will be played, it cost six million dollars. The money was invested by Conmebol because these renovations could lead Uruguay to host the World Cup in 2030 and turn it into a sports competition center.

The three tournament finals of the South American Football Confederation (Conmebol) will be played in seven days in Uruguay. The end of the Sudamericana will be between Athletico Paranaense and Red Bull Bragantino on November 20. The 21, meanwhile, the final of the Copa Libertadores Femenina will be held in another stadium, the Great Central Park. Its finalists will be disputed between November 3 and 11 in Asunción. A week later, the November 27, the final of the Copa Libertadores will take place between Flamengo and Palmeiras.

The three Conmebol finals will take place in Uruguay over the course of seven days. On November 20, Athletico Paranaense and Red Bull Bragantino will meet. On the 21st, the final of the women’s Copa Libertadores will take place, which will be played from November 3 to 11. On the 27th, Flamengo will play against Palmeiras in the final of the men’s Libertadores

Declared a Monument of World Soccer by FIFA in 1983, the Centennial also changed the old light bulbs for some LEDs that give “they give much more flexibility and you can do a dance of lights and different tones. But in addition, the power of the lighting was doubled ”, said Ricardo Lombardo, President of CAFO (Administrative Commission of the Official Field) to Underlined.

The bathrooms, the VIP boxes and for the press they were remodeled. Changing rooms now they follow international criteria and grandstands they were painted in shades of blue and blue. “I would say that the most important thing is playing field that everything was raised, another field was placed, the drains, the irrigation systemsLombardo added.

The same with bows on the courtThey were changed because FIFA and Conmebol have regulations that vary and those of the current regulations were installed.

Despite Conmebol’s investment, CAFO also made a significant investment in everything to do with field supplies, paint, and maintenance. Lombardo stated that, “that investment has been much greater than the chances we had. But we also think that by promoting the stadium in this way there will soon be shows and that is an investment ”.

Currently, Uruguay did not enable 100% capacity in stadiums, but it did open to allow 75%. In the Centennial Stadium, that equates to about 60,000 people in the stands.

Uruguay enabled 75% of capacity in stadiums throughout the country and that percentage in the Centenario Stadium is equivalent to 60,000 people Exterior view of the Centenario Stadium during the paint remodeling work, on October 19, 2021, in Montevideo (Uruguay) . EFE / Raúl Martínez



Montevideo preparations

In Montevideo and in Canelones, the department closest to the capital, no accommodation available for weeks. In Punta del Este, either. The foreigners who will come for the different finals of the tournaments have begun to mobilize towards departments such as Rocha, to the east of the country, and Colonia, to the west.

Regarding how many people will come, it is known that the majority will be Brazilians because the four finalist teams in the men’s tournaments are from that country. The Ministry of Tourism takes as a reference and speculating with Asunción and Lima is allowed, where the finals of the Copa Sudamericana and Libertadores were played in 2019. “We have as data that in Asunción del Paraguay there were 35,000 fans and, previously in Lima there were 42,000,” said Remo Monzeglio, vice minister of Tourism, to the newspaper The country.

The Municipality of Montevideo, the departmental government of the capital, projected a return of $ 20 million based on data from Conmebol on finals in other countries and the average spending per Brazilian visitor in Uruguay which, according to the Ministry of Tourism, in 2019 it was $ 118.5 per day.

At the same time, according to the Director of Tourism of the Municipality of Montevideo (IM), Fernando Amado, The total number of tourists entering the country is expected to be 100,000: between 20,000 and 25,000 people for the South American Cup, between 60,000 and 80,000 for the men’s Libertadores, added to the number of people that the women’s Libertadores can contribute.

After the renovations in the Centenario Stadium, it was announced that the arrivals of great international artists began to be negotiated like Metallica, Coldplay, Shakira and Justin Bieber, according to the radio show So We Go.

KEEP READING:

Montevideo shops are looking to avoid the alcohol ban that will govern the night of the Libertadores final

Overflowing hotels and high prices in Uruguay due to the end of Libertadores and Sudamericana

Outrage in Uruguay over the price of tickets for the match against Argentina by qualifying