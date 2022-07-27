How much do the tickets cost to see the debut of Dani Alves in the Pumas vs Mazatlan

Dani Alves will debut with Pumas in the game against Mazatlán on Day 5 of Liga MX (Photo: REUTERS/Luis Cortes)

The most important game for Pumas at the start of the tournament Opening 2022 will be the duel before Mazatlan FCcorresponding to the Matchday 5 of the championship, because it will be the game that will mean the Debut of Dani Alves on the Liga MX and with his new club.

After the Pedregal board signed the Brazilian as the new reinforcement for the season, the fans auriazul prepared to see Dani on the field of University Olympic Stadium. Therefore, the squad Andres Lillini He has already prepared all the details so that the former Barcelona player can already wear the shirt feline.

Through a campaign on social networks, the official account of the Universidad Nacional club invited all the fans to attend the Dani’s first game with Pumaswhich is why he put tickets to the stadium on sale.

Dani Alves already knew the University Olympic Stadium (Photo: Instagram/@pumasmx)

Despite the magnitude of the event, the most expensive tickets reach a value of 610 pesos Mexicans, while the most accessible tickets are above 100 pesos. Depending on the area is the type of price that the tickets have, it should also be noted that if the fans acquire their tickets through the system of Ticketmaster they may have an extra charge.

The cheapest ticket is at the North Head because the entrance has a cost of 140 pesosthe same is true in South header. Then follows the seats of the Peteremblematic area of ​​the university stadium where most of the club’s animation groups are concentrated and it is there where they usually star in different gestures of encouragement to the team, they have a cost of 270 pesos.

The low level of the Mexico 68 Stadium, the area closest to the field level, has a cost of 320 pesosbut if online shopping the price per ticket can be worth 384 pesos. In the upper part of the stadium, the seats for the palomar general they are at 390 pesos, while in the virtual box office their price amounts to 468 pesos.

Dani Alves became the bomb signing of Pumas and the Liga MX of the Apertura 2022 (Photo: REUTERS/Luis Cortes)

If you want to buy tickets at the Palomar Goya its price is 440, which online reach a cost of 528 pesos. The seats in the stalls, the area between the ground floor and the boxes, have a cost of 610 per ticket and that in Ticketmaster it can be worth 732 pesos.

These are the prices for the party of Pumas vs Mazatlan and see the Debut of Dani Alves:

* Stage – 610 pesos

* Silver – 610 pesos

* Palomar Goya – 440 pesos

* Palomar – 390 pesos

* Numerical ground floor – 320 pesos

* Ground Floor – 320 pesos

* Cauldron – 270 pesos

* North Header – 140 pesos

How much do tickets cost for Dani Alves’ debut at Pumas vs. Mazatlán (Photo: Twitter/ @PumasMX)

After the team confirmed the arrival of the 39-year-old defender in Mexican soccer, the fans flooded social networks with a series of memes and images that expressed the emotion that the news generated in them.

On July 23, Dani went to the quarry facilities to start the routine medical tests, later he went to sign the contract before the different media that gathered at the site. Beside Leopold Silva y Miguel Mejia Baronrepresentatives of the Pumas board, signed the contract.

