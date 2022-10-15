How much do tickets cost for the Mexico-Argentina match at the Qatar 2022 World Cup?

The game will be held on November 26. (Infobae)

There is no need to wait for the final phase of the Qatar World Cup 2022 to witness great duelsfrom the group stage hay games that generate expectations.

Such is the case of the meeting Mexico vs. Argentinaa party that is part of the second day of Group C and that will be decisive for the World Cup aspirations of both teams. Will play on saturday november 26at 10:00 p.m. Qatar time, 13:00 hours, Mexico timein the Lusail Stadium.

This duel is considered by many as an international football classicnot only because of the rivalry between the albicelestes and the tricolor, but also because of the great matches they leave on the field.

Though Argentina is the team that has historically emerged victorious from their matches against the Aztec team in the world Cup, Mexico it gets bigger during the World Cups and likes to beat soccer powers.

For this reason, Mexico against Argentina is one of the most anticipated matches of the Qatar World Cup 2022 and therefore with a high demand for tickets.

The International Federation of Association Football (FIFA) count with one Ticket price list for the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

The cost of the tickets depends on the phase of the competition and the category that is chosen when buying them.

In the case of Mexico vs. Argentinabeing a group stage match, has the lowest prices of the competition.

The most expensive ticket, which is from the Category 1has a cost of $2,250that is, around 45 thousand Mexican pesos.

The one from the category 2, it has a price of thousand 600 dollarsequivalent to 32 thousand Mexican pesos.

Meanwhile he Category 3the lowest of all, has a value of thousand 100 dollarsthat is, around 22 thousand pesos.

There is a Category 4, which is even cheaper, however, this is only for permanent residents of Qatar. Its cost is 40 dollarswhich means that it oscillates in the 800 pesos.

The match is shaping up to be one of Qatar’s biggest games. (Infobae)

These prices are part of the last phase of ticket sales which FIFA began on September 27 and will last until the end of the World Cup in Qatar on December 18.

In order to access these tickets, FIFA has this platform with all the information on ticket sales for the Qatar World Cup and other official competitions.

Much of sellers who obtain tickets directly from FIFA for the World Cup do so with the intention of reselling, practice that is allowed and supervised by the same organizer. For this he launched theReselling Platform”.

The price of the resale is established by FIFA itself and, he says, they can be lower or higher than the initial price paid by the original buyer, which the new buyer will not know since there will be no information regarding the original buyer of the tickets or at the price he paid for them.

For all information on resales, FIFA has the following website.

The Lusail Stadium, where Mexico vs. Argentina will be played. (FIFA)

FIFA also offers packages with great amenities to attend the matches Qatar World Cup.

These packages range from $950 -about 19 thousand Mexican pesos– and even $4,950 -Near the 99 thousand Mexican pesos-.

The cheapest package, the one for 950 dollars, is the “Match club”which offers ticket for the match in Category 1, air-conditioned tents inside the villas located in the security perimeter of the stadium, international food, fashion and “Street-food” style, soft drinks, wine and beer, service before and after matches, as well as parking and a commemorative gift.

The “Match Pavilion” package, which is priced at $1,900, includes the same benefits as the previous one with one main difference: food and drink. This offers a three-course “Delicatessen Menu”, which includes hot dishes, salads and snacks, while in drinks, in addition to soft drinks, beers and wine, there are also distillates.

Mexico against Argentina at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa. (Francisco Estrada/LatinContent/Getty Images)

From $3,050, the “Match Business Seat” package It has comfortable seats of the highest category in matches, a shared lounge, a four-course menu with local and international dishes, a variety of drinks, from soft drinks, cocktails with and without alcohol, champagne, spirits, wines and beer, as well as as parking and a select commemorative gift.

The last and most expensive package, at $4,950, is the “Pearl Lounge.”which promises the best location and view of the matches, concierge service, appearance of special guests, six-course gastronomic tasting, with à la carte options and signature dishes, drinks such as soft drinks, artisan coffees, mixologists, a variety of champagne, premium sommeliers and spirits, reserved preferential parking and exceptional commemorative gifts.

Not all packages are available for all parties, in the case of Mexico against Argentinathe ones that can be selected are the two most expensive: “Match Business Seat” and “Pearl Lounge”, for 3,050 dollars -about 61,000 pesos- and 4,950 dollars -about 99,000 pesos-.

That is, the Mexican who wants to buy a ticket for Mexico vs. Argentina will have to pay between 22,000 and 99,000 Mexican pesos, not counting transportation and lodging.

