How much do you know about music? Test yourself on this website and guess the most popular artist on Spotify

If you like music or if you like to test how well informed are you about music trendseven if they have little or nothing to do with your own tastes, on this website you may have a good time wasting time or challenging a friend.

Its name is playpopcon.com and it offers us a simple online game to guess which artist is most popular on spotify to date. Popularity is based on the most recent view counts for each.

On the first mistake, you lose.



Hard

The mechanics are extremely simple: the game shows you two artists and asks you to choose which one you think is the most listened to. As soon as you make a mistake, the game ends. Exactly in the style of the popular “HigherLowerGame” where you have to guess what people search for the most on Google.

Here your musical tastes, your favorite artists, or “justice” do not matter. What matters is the popular vote, and people “vote” by listening. It is a game that can be hard for some fansseeing that certain legends of rock are below the “generic pop” of the moment.

The game can be almost infinite…as long as you get infinitely right, but there’s a good chance your streak will end sooner rather than later, especially if you let what you wish to be true sway your decision too much against what is likely to be true.

Sometimes you will be pleasantly surprised and in others you will put your hands to your head, but it’s a fun exercise if you’re interested in popular culture. If you presume to know and listen to all kinds of music and keep up to date with new trends while knowing the classics, here’s a more than entertaining game.

The only thing that I miss and I wish the game had, is a counter that reveals after each answer, exactly the number of views that each artist has amassed so far.