How much does Gignac earn in Tigres and why did he miss the millionaire offers from China and Arabia

André Pierre Gignac landed in Mexico in the summer of 2015 and since then he has become one of the best foreigners in the history of Liga MX (Photo: EFE/ Miguel Sierra)

One of the best news that the Liga MX in the last decade is the arrival of Andre Pierre Gignac to the Sultana del Norte, because after its landing in July 2015, soccer in Nuevo León acquired a greater dimension and the tigers they became a powerful new Aztec football team.

And it is that among the strong economic investment that began to circulate in the north of the country around Mexican soccer, the name of Gignac He was always the standard-bearer of this new reality, since for a long time he remained at the top of the highest-paid players in the league.

The French soccer player recently revealed that he let several multimillion-dollar offers pass with the aim of remaining in Liga MX, under a format that “he loves” and within a very passionate region, for which he ruled out the proposals of China y Arabia to renew with Tigres.

Until the arrival of his compatriot Thauvin, Gignac was the highest paid soccer player in Liga MX (Photo: REUTERS/Henry Romero)

As in all the salaries of soccer players in Mexico and much of the world, the exact amount has never been revealed; however, for a couple of years the figure that revolves around the French footballer in concept of salary It is $4.6 million a year about.

After its last renewal at the beginning of 2021, the figure may have been modified, but it will most likely remain along these lines, one very far from what Gignac has just expressed in the talk with Franco Escamillawhere he gave the numbers that were offered to him in two exotic leagues to the east of the world.

According to the leading scorer in the history of tigers, before renewing with the felines two proposals came to his table well above the best salaries in the American continent. The first was from Chinese soccer, who assured him USD 18 million for two seasonswhich would be equivalent to 9 million dollars a year.

The second proposal came from Arab football, who would have offered him a three-year contract with an exorbitant salary of $10 million year.

“I received an offer from China, 18 million for two years, three years in Arabia for 10 million euros a year, net, but I said no. Right now, I was going to renew with TigresI want to play something cool, with incredible passion, competitive”, he mentioned in the interview.

Later he gave the reasons why he preferred Aztec soccer and not emigrate to more eccentric leagues, despite the stratospheric salaries, which he implied, they were much higher than what he charges in Mexico.

“Arabia is not Qatar, you live in a residence with Europeans or Americans, it is very difficult to leave, so I choose a lifestyle, a passion, a competitive league for me, where I love the Liguilla, I love this tournament with playoffs”

Gignac and Thauvin are the highest paid players in Mexico (Photo: Twitter/@TigresOficial)

With the recent arrival of Dani Alves in Mexico, the list of the best salaries in the Liga MX underwent a slight modification, although the throne remains the absolute property of Florian Thauvinwho according to Goalreceives a salary close to $6 million a year.

Next would be Gignac, with the USD 4.6 million per season mentioned, followed by William Ochoa y jonathan rodriguezof America club. The first with a salary just below Gignac, registering an approximate of $4.5 million annual.

KEEP READING:

Florian Thauvin’s millionaire salary for which he could boast the Liga MX in France

“I am a human being”: Chicharito defended himself by denying a child an autograph

The millionaire salary that Dani Alves would receive for signing with Pumas in Liga MX