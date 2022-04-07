How much does it cost to get the iconic Mexico jersey at the 1998 World Cup in France?

Mexico jersey at the 1998 World Cup in France (Photo: Facebook/ABA Sport)

In 1998, the Mexican team broke paradigms and introduced himself to the France World Cup with a historic shirt, although probably at that time they did not imagine the impact it would have at a national and international level.

The sweater that impregnated her chest Aztec Sun Stone became one of the most popular over the years and, therefore, one of the most coveted by collectorswho began to look for original pieces of that edition.

The brand in charge of designing and producing the clothing was ABA SportMexican stamp that was owned by Jorge Lankenau and sponsored other Mexican soccer teams; however, its future as club clothing did not prosper and eventually faded from prominencebut not before leaving an indelible mark with the design of the Mexico uniform in France 1998.

The success transcended to such a level today that the company began to take advantage of its design and re-sold an original reissue for the hundreds of fans who couldn’t get their hands on the vintage jersey.

Because the Mexican brand became one of smaller scope and scope, they began selling through the Facebook social network, where they sell several different editions of the jersey of the Tricolor.

In addition to having announced the home World Cup kits and the visiting white, they also have different types of fabric according to the specifications requested by FIFA at the time and the editions of previous years to gold Cup and Confederations Cupwhere the tones and the neck underwent notable changes.

How much does the Mexico jersey that he used in the 1998 World Cup in France cost?

According to the information provided on the page, the jersey reissue with the fabric “Type Match” has a price of MXN thousand 99 pesos.

This edition has the same price as another version that they sell with the “ABA Type” fabric, which has watermarks with the ABA logo. ABA Sport all over the t-shirt. Prior to the start of the world CupFIFA reported that this was prohibited, so they released a version with plain fabric.

ABA Sport began selling various reissues of the jersey on its social networks (Photo: Facebook/ABA Sport)

In the same way they offer the white jersey or with long sleeve editionsalthough they are produced for certain times and with some stamped names and numbers, such as Luis Hernandez, Cuauhtemoc Blanco, Jorge Campos O Alberto Garcia Aspe.

Despite these original reissues promoted by the brand, on social networks the original t-shirts of the time have a value above that offered by the brand and very few offers for sale.

On Free market they get to quote in more than MXN 4 thousand pesos or even an edition autographed by Luis Hernandez in more than MXN 15 thousand pesosthrough the platform for collectors On Field MX.

Mexico jersey at the 1998 World Cup in France with Luis Hernández’s autograph (Photo: On Field MX)

Similarly, collectors have developed a forum on social networks, especially in Twitter, where they share differentiating details of the reissues with the vintage shirtsbecause despite being original, the most noticeable differences are found in the label and the print.

While the reissues have a print on vinyl or other material, those of the time had screen printing, in addition to the fact that the label is completely white with the logo of ABA Sport in green.

Today it is extremely difficult to find an original edition from the World Cup era; however, hundreds of fans chose to purchase the reissues worth MXN thousand 99 pesosavailable on the Facebook page of ABA Sport.

