How Much Does Marvel’s The Falcon And The Winter Soldier Have Left To Movie? Here’s What Anthony Mackie Said

Filming on The Falcon and the Winter Soldier was suspended in March as a result of Hollywood-wide manufacturing shutdowns, and it hasn’t picked again up since. A few months in the past, sequence star Sebastian Stan talked about that the Disney+ present had gotten “far sufficient” in filming. Nonetheless, there hasn’t been a number of data concerning its manufacturing standing since. Now, Anthony Mackie has supplied an replace concerning how a lot The Falcon and the Winter Soldier has left to movie.
The Disney+ sequence was filming in Prague when filming got here to a standstill. Now that there’s discuss of the film and TV trade resuming manufacturing quickly, the place does that go away The Falcon and the Winter Soldier? Throughout an look on The Tonight Present Starring Jimmy Fallon, Anthony Mackie had some optimistic information to share. Here’s what he advised the host:
I’m completely happy to say we’re not canceled. We’re on maintain. So we’re going again hopefully someday quickly and end it up. We’ve little or no stuff to do. I’m very proud of it. We’ve a bit bit extra to return to do, however all people relaxation assured, it’s going to come out. We aren’t canceled.
I don’t suppose that anybody assumed The Falcon and the Winter Soldier was canceled due to the shutdown, but it surely’s good to have the reassurance nonetheless. The largest takeaway from Anthony Mackie’s replace is that the forged and crew solely had “little or no stuff” left to do earlier than filming wrapped.
Anthony Mackie didn’t give a particular date or timeline for when manufacturing was anticipated to renew, however I’m glad that he’s “very completely happy” with the footage shot thus far. Details about the sequence’ plot and characters is scarce, but it surely positive appears like followers shall be thrilled with the ultimate consequence.
I’m personally hoping that Anthony Mackie’s Sam Wilson — who’s nonetheless going by Falcon regardless of the occasions of Avengers: Endgame — will lastly get to swimsuit up as Captain America by the top of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. He can’t be tossing round Cap’s defend for nothing, proper?
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier was initially scheduled to premiere on Disney+ (which affords a free 7-day trial) in August, however the manufacturing shutdowns would possibly delay the present’s launch. With that mentioned, there’s no official phrase on whether or not the Marvel present shall be pushed again in any respect or if it’s going to proceed as is. Till then, all we will do is patiently wait for more information.
For now, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier continues to be on track to debut on Disney+ later this summer time. Keep tuned to CinemaBlend for updates. Within the meantime, remember to try our 2020 summer time TV premiere schedule for extra on what to look at. You can too swing by our Disney+ information to seek out out what’s streaming.
