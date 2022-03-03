How much does the luxurious Bugatti cost that Canelo showed off at the press conference with Bivol

Canelo Álvarez showed off his Bugatti Chiron at the press conference with Dmitry Bivol (Photo: [email protected])

During his attendance at the joint press conference to officially present the duel with Dmitry Bivol, Saúl Álvarez showed off one of the cars that make up his extensive collection. The best pound for pound in the world went to the place agreed for the act in San Diego, California aboard a luxurious sports car. It was a Bugatti Chiron whose value can reach up to $3 million.

The black and blue car is one of the fastest on the planet. In fact, it has been listed as the fastest and most powerful of the sports line in the history of the Bugatti brand. The model was Acquired by the Mexican boxer in 2019months after having defeated Rocky Fielding and on the eve of doing so against Daniel Jacobs.

The best pound for pound attended the event with the eyes of dozens of curious people who admired his car (Photo: Screenshot / Little Giant Boxing)

At that time, the car baptized by Álvarez as “El Pitufo” had a value of between $2.5 million and $3 millionnamely, between MXN 51.6 million and MXN 62 million. The exorbitant figure could be paid for by the best pound for pound in the world due to the consolidation of fights signed for millionaire contracts.

One of the most outstanding elements in the Bugatti Chiron is its engine. It has an eight-liter, four-turbocharged W16 machine, thanks to which it can reach a power of 1,500 horsepower. The enormous capacity of the vehicle also makes it possible, during the first acceleration, to reach the 100 kilometers per hour (km/h) in just 2.5 secondsas well as 200 km/h in 6.5 seconds.

The model was acquired by Álvarez in March 2019 (Photo: [email protected])

The design is another of the innovative points of the car. True to its classic C-shaped sidebar trait, around each of the walls and ceiling are large windows that allow natural lighting of the cabinas well as panoramic view.

The shape of the body is also made with the aim of providing the best possible performance to the car. Through the LED headlights located in the lower part of the hood there are also some air intakes that provide the car with greater aerodynamics.

The boxer left the place aboard the fastest Bugatti brand car (Photo: Screenshot/Little Giant Boxing)

The seat in which Álvarez was seen driving, as well as the one enabled for the co-pilot, are located in a way that allows spaciousness and comfort in driving. The digital board shows the essential data to the driver, as well as a speedometer that can reach up to 500 kilometers per hour. According to various sources, the line of this model is limited to the manufacture of 500 units worldwide.

Before arriving at his press conference, Álvarez posted a couple of stories on his verified Instagram account where he showed off his car while listening to Grupo Firme. In the same way, both in his arrival and withdrawal, he was captured by the cameras while interacting with the unit that he has presumed on the streets of San Diego and other locations in California.

On May 7, he will try to strip Dmitry Bivol of the belt endorsed by the WBA at 175 pounds (Photo: Screenshot / DAZN Boxing)

The “Smurf” is one of the many elements that make up the collection of the undisputed champion at 168 pounds. In his garage there are also other copies such as Ferrari, Lamborghini Urus, as well as an Aventador model, Ford Mustang Shelby GT500, Porsche 911 Turbo, Nissan GT-R and even a Mercedes-Benz S-Class sedan with a value of up to USD 100 thousand.

The lucrative fights he has arranged in recent years have allowed him Cinnamon Álvarez have one of the most exclusive car collections. In 2022 it will not be the exception, because according to estimates from various sources he could earn up to USD 160 million for getting into the ring three times.

KEEP READING:

What would be Canelo Álvarez’s plan to fight in Mexico in 2022

Canelo vs. Bivol: this was the first face-to-face before the fight

“It’s disgusting”; Jorge Pietrasanta exploded against the character of Álvaro Morales