How Much Gold Do I Need To Retire? The Gold You Should Own At Retirement

Investing in gold can be a big decision. A lot of people want to have a certain percentage of their retirement portfolio consisting of gold-based investments. Why is that? It is well-known that gold is a valuable asset and has been so for the last 5000 years at least.

However, when trying to determine the exact percentage of gold you should have at retirement, you cannot merely go on a gut feeling. You need to plan and ask yourself a few questions in advance.

When do you want to retire?

Everyone has a different retirement age. Some people want to continue working continuously till they hit the 65-year mark. Others want to live a different kind of life and retire at 40.

Determining when you want to retire is the first thing you need to confirm since that will tell you after how much time you plan on cashing that gold. If your retirement is ten years from now or 20 years will tell you how much inflation and market fluctuation you need to account for.

The pros have gold at retirement

Having gold in your retirement portfolio does bring with it certain advantages. For instance, it can act as a hedge against inflation and can diversify your retirement investments. More importantly, gold is known to grow in value when economic conditions get tough.

This is because people start hoarding it, causing its value to skyrocket. If you want to know more about the advantages of investing in gold, read some gold ira company reviews on the internet to find the best company in the market.

The cons of having gold in your retirement account

However, there are certain cons of investing in gold that you also need to be aware of. First and foremost, gold is not an income producer. There is no guarantee that its value will go up, and it can often stay dormant in your retirement account.

In addition to this, gold is considered a bit of a volatile investment, too, since its value depends on various factors: economic conditions, political circumstances, and consumer trends. So, in the end, the value of any gold you may have invested ends up depending on factors that are out of your control and are very unpredictable.

So how much gold should you have at retirement?

By now, you will have understood that there is no correct answer for how much gold you should own at retirement. The answer for different investors is usually 5% to 20% of their entire portfolio. This is because gold is often seen as a buffer.

So if you have stocks in your portfolio, they tend to be slightly high risk but can also produce high gains. Similarly, if a particular percentage of your portfolio consists of bonds, you know you are safe, but the gain is almost nil. Adding gold to your portfolio diversifies it even more since gold is considered to set off the risks of both bonds and stocks: it is relatively safer than stocks but is not as dormant as bonds.