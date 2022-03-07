How much has Gran Turismo 7 improved over GT Sport? This video compares the graphical changes

The Bits Analyst has made a complete comparison between the last two games of the veteran driving saga.

Gran Turismo 7 has already reached the market and with it the first numbered installment from PS3, going through a Gran Turismo Sport that sacrificed part of its content betting on a change in the philosophy of the game. With Gran Turismo 7, Polyphony Digital seeks to conquer the most veteran fans with what is, until now, its most complete GT.

Lighting, track details, stands and rain among the aspects comparedThe new generation of Gran Turismo has also brought us a comparison at the hands of The Bit Analystwhere he puts face to face the last two installments of the veteran franchise driving so that we can observe the graphic changes that we will find on the track. In the comparison we can see many of the vehicles in their different versions, the GT Sport and GT7 on the same circuits and from the same perspectives.

Changes in illuminationin the behavior of smoke when we burn wheel, the vegetation on the track, the asphalt finishes, the appearance of the public in the steps or the behavior of rain These are just some of the sections that we find in the video. The graphic section of this new installment is one of the aspects that we talked about in our analysis of Gran Turismo 7.

The launch of Gran Turismo 7 has arrived accompanied by the update in the prices of some of its cars which has caused great controversy, with much more expensive vehicles than in GT Sport. The Polyphony Digital title has also been one of the games that has been left out of the Russian market after the invasion of Ukraine.

