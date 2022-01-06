How much have we played Diablo? The whole community’s set of hours exceeds multiple lives

The creators have presented all the time spent by the players, as well as the number of games created.

Without a doubt, Diablo has become a icon within the video game sector. The community continues to love this franchise since it saw the light with its first installment, a phenomenon that has been enhanced with the launch of Diablo 2: Resurrected. And although the development of this remastering has encountered obstacles such as changing player trends or the need to make a game from scratch, users they keep spending their hours in hell.

And it seems that we have spent many hours in this hostile environment, as the official Diablo account on Twitter has collected all the time of the players in Diablo 2: Resurrected and Diablo 3 on PC. The result of such a sum exceeds several lives of constant play, since it leaves us with a total of 844,181 years, which translates to more than 8,000 centuries in the world of Activision Blizzard. If you are interested in knowing how this figure is observed in other units, keep in mind that it is equivalent to 7,395,027,817.5 hours (more than 7 billion, for easy reading).

The curious data does not end here, because from the developer studio they have also given us a brushstroke about the success of Diablo 2: Resurrected from the games created in the game. Following this line, the players have started more than 2 billion adventures (specifically 2,167,586,684), which suggests both the fame of the title and the usual experimentation of players to complete the game with various characters.

And the community is still very hooked on Diablo, something that is demonstrated with the launch of a new update for Diablo 2 thanks to the success of its remastering. In 3DJuegos we have had a lot of fun with all the installments of the franchise, and for this reason we consider that its third title should be part of our selection of 10 cooperative video games that they would be perfect to play with friends.

Subscribe to the 3DJuegos channel on YouTube

More about: Diablo 2 Resurrected, Diablo and Activision Blizzard.