How much have we saved with PS Plus games in 2021? This is the cost of the titles for PS4 and PS5

PlayStation players have been able to access 40 games this year, distributed month by month.

PS Plus focuses a lot on the connectivity of the player with the rest of the world, but the service also offers benefits that enliven more than a boring afternoon. We are talking about the free games, the small selection of monthly titles that encompass both powerful releases and interesting indies. With a December very focused on Virtual Reality, it doesn’t hurt to know how much money have we saved with this subscription.

The cost of the games added to PS Plus amounts to more than 1,400 dollarsPolygon has asked itself this question and has therefore calculated the savings behind the monthly PS Plus games. Taking into account that the service has included a total of 40 titles throughout the year, with a price that reaches $ 35 on average, we conclude that PS Plus has given us a set of deliveries worth $ 1,424.60. A good figure if we take advantage of all the games offered on the service.

And we don’t need to play all the titles that come out monthly on PS Plus either, as the company has made sure to provide games that cover all kinds of preferences in the players. For this reason, 2021 has left us with powerful JRPGs such as Final Fantasy VII Remake (March), iconic shooters such as Battlefield V (May) or experiences for the whole family such as Overcooked! All You Can Eat (September).

If you are curious to know how much you have saved in other sector servicesRemember that we have also counted the cost of all the games included in Xbox Game Pass during 2021. And it seems that Microsoft’s strategy has caught the attention of Sony, since certain rumors They point to an alternative of their own for PS4 and PS5. We will have to wait to see if the Japanese company finally takes this step.

