How much is the award received by the Olympic medalists recognized by CONADE

Ana Guevara was in charge of delivering the reward to the athletes (Photo: Twitter / @ CONADE)

The Government of Mexico, through the National Commission for Physical Culture and Sports (Conade), today delivered the awards to the medalists of the Olympic Games, Paralympics and World Championships that were carried out throughout 2021.

The award consisted of MXN 3 million pesos for each athlete who managed to reach the gold medal, MXN 2 million for the silver winners and MXN 1 million for all those who achieved bronze, regardless of whether it is for conventional or adapted sport.

Ana Gabriela Guevara, who is the general director of Conade, held the celebration for the achievements of national athletes and referred to them as the most important part of the body that governs the country’s Olympic sport.

Regarding the award for the footballers who made up the National selection and that they won the bronze medal against Japan in Tokyo 2020, Ana Guevara, did not mention said achievement of the national team and did not clarify what will happen with the award of MXN 1 million pesos for the winners of said medal, if that amount will be rewarded among the 22 selected or if it will be individually.

The Mexican National Team with the bronze of Tokyo 2020 (Photo: @jaime_lozano_)

On the other hand, the bronze medalists at the Tokyo 2020 Games, Rosa Maria Guerrero, in Paralympic Games, and Aremi Fuentes, at the Olympics, recognized the effort of the Conade and the Mexican government to support athletes working to prepare for more international competitions.

“The director of the National Commission for Physical Culture and Sports, Ana Guevara, with the support of the Federal Government, was pending these changes to promptly attend and plan the competition calendar and in this way get the best prepared to our sporting events. That is a job to stand out, “he said. Rosa Maria Guerrero, who was a bronze medal winner in the discus throw at the Paralympic Games.

“We overcome this challenge and send a message to the people of Mexico: there is no obstacle to stop us,” Guerrero said.

Secondly, Aremi Fuentes, a weightlifting medalist, also recognized the effort of Conade and the Mexican authorities to support athletes and added that economic stimuli have become a vital part so that athletes can fight for medals, as happened in the fair pass summery.

Areli Fuentes achieved bronze by lifting 76 kilos in the weightlifting discipline (Photo: Edgard Garrido / REUTERS)

In the same way, Fuentes assured that many athletes already have the next Olympic cycle in their sights, the same one for which they will have less than three years to prepare.

“Today a cycle ends, it is to celebrate and thank, today we celebrate brilliant results, thank you for this moment and yes, as of today and many of us have our sights set on Paris 2024,” he concluded.

The award ceremony was held at the Commission’s facilities. In this event they were also present Luis Álvarez and Alejandra Valencia who got the bronze medal in archery. In addition to Gabriela Agúndez and Alejandra Orozco, who achieved success in diving pairs and obtained bronze.

On the part of the Paralympic athletes were present Diego Lopez, who became a triple medalist in swimming; Eduardo Ávila, Lenia Ruvalcaba, Juan Pablo Cervantes, Rebeca Valenzuela, Leonardo Pérez, Ángel Camacho, Gloria Zarza, Amalia Pérez, Mónica Rodríguez, Arnulfo Castorena, Diego García and José Rodolfo Chessani.

