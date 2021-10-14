How much is the fortune of Jerry Jones, owner of the Dallas Cowboys in the NFL

Jones has one of the most important fortunes in the sports world (Photo: Kirby Lee / REUTERS)

The Dallas Cowboys They are positioned as one of the most popular franchises in the sports world. In addition to global recognition, the team has one of the economic emporiums most impressive in the industry. All this growth has occurred under the command of the billionaire Jerry Jones, who has served as the controversial owner of the Cowboys in the last decades.

His arrival as the maximum holder of the Lone Star team happened in 1989 when Jones agreed to disburse the amount of USD 150 million to the Bum Bright company. After 32 years in the controls, Dallas became the most valuable sports franchise in the world.

According to information published by Forbes, a specialist finance magazine, Jones’ fortune currently stands at approximately USD 9.1 trillion. The impressive amount comes from multiple businesses and investments the mogul is involved in, yet much of it is generated from Cowboys-related income.

The insurance company Modern Security Life It served as Jerry’s first approach to business, which was led by his father, Pat Jones. The beginning of his fortune was thanks to the oil and natural gas industry, where the owner of the jeans has countless shares and assets. Jones ranks as the main shareholder of the company Comstock Resoruces.

Today its economic empire spans multiple sectors and diverse industries. Jones has more than 100 franchises of the renowned pizza franchise Papa Johns. In addition, he is a co-owner of the company Legends Hospitality, which governs accompanied by George Steinbrenner, brand new owner of the New York Yankees.

The evolution of the sports industry around American football professional has a lot to do with what Jerry Jones did. The economic boost that the Cowboys it is reflected in various sectors of the NFL organization. Even being one of the most followed franchises in the world, its income from television rights represent a much higher percentage over the rest of the teams, situation that becomes greater solvency for the league in general.

Despite appearing as the maximum reference within the owners of the different NFL teams, the reality is that the team of the Cowboys have failed to excel in sports since the first half of the 1990s. To the discontent of its millions of fans, Dallas has failed to win a Super Bowl in more than 22 years and has not even come close to contesting the title.

The institutional success of the jeans has been praised over the years by various means. The team plays its home games in one of the most innovative buildings of recent times. The AT&T Stadium It has one of the most expensive structures in the NFL, to the point of being visited by tourists for purposes outside of sports games. Its construction was carried out thinking of being able to host various events within it, either concerts, conventions or duels of other sports such as soccer.

According to some reports in the media closest to the NFL organization, Jones is frequently listed as one of the most controversial owners in the industry, for which he has been constantly involved in problems with the rest of the organizations due to disagreements on certain decisions.

