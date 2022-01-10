How much is the luxurious watch with which Lionel Messi fired in 2021

The 2021 It was a year that marked a before and after in the sporting life of Lionel Messi. His departure from FC Barcelona and his arrival at PSG meant a great turning point in his career, marked in the season also by the conquest of the seventh Ballon d’Or among his honors.

In tune with his great year, the Argentine star decided to fire him surrounded by his loved ones in his native Rosario and so he shared it on his social networks with some family photos. One of them traveled the world, a product of the curious fluorescent look in the clothing worn by both he and his wife Antonela and their three children.

However, in addition to the outfits, in the posts he made on his Instagram account another detail stood out that became known days later: His watch, valued at $ 15,670.

To close the year and start 2022, the captain of the Argentine team chose the exclusive watch Oyster Perpetual Cosmograph Daytona from the prestigious Swiss brand Rolex. An accessory of the most historical of the company, which was introduced in 1963 and continues to this day.

Interestingly, the Cosmograph Daytona has its origins within motorsport as it was specially designed for the demands of high-competition pilots with a large, well-legible tachymeter scale that surrounds the edge of the dial and is used to calculate average speed and race time.

Although its creation dates back almost 60 years, the Swiss brand knew how to make the most of it updating the design and introducing new combinations and materials in its terminologies, in addition to shades such as gold, rose gold and platinum, among others.

Recently Rolex introduced new more modern designs but just as elegant and without losing the detail that makes them unique: the chronometric dial. That of Lionel Messi specifically is the steel version, black bezel, white dial and black and white dials.

It should be noted that this is one of the most sought after watches by celebrities and collectors as it is one of the most successful in the company. Among the celebrities who used it stand out Ed Sheeran, Drake, Maluma y Michael Jordan.

