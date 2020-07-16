How much is the price of Bitcoin in the market, know what is its effect in the market, how much it is different from the real currencies

new Delhi: On Wednesday, hackers launched a major attack in the digital world. Hackers hacked the tweeter accounts of many big personalities of the world including former US President Barack Obama, CEO of Amazon Company, Jeff Bezos, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, former US Vice President Joe Biden, Microsoft founder Bill Gates. After the hackers hacked the account, they tweeted from their account and demanded bitcoin. The hackers posted a tweet from the Twitter account of Microsoft founder Bill Gates, in which it was written that everyone is asking me to give it back but now the time has come. Hackers further wrote that I am doubling all the payments sent to the BTC address for 30 minutes. Send me one thousand dollars, I will send you double your amount. The whole game is about bitcoin here. With this, bitcoin has once again come into the limelight. But what happens is bitcoin, what is its value, how will we do this work today. Also Read – Bitcoin: What is bitcoin, how does virtual currency work, what are its disadvantages? Know everything

What is bitcoin Also Read – Gujrat CID detained Amreli SP for Bitcoin ransom case | Gujarat CID detains Amreli SP in Bitcoin extortion case

Bitcoin is actually a digital currency. It can also be called cryptocurrency. It was made in 2008 by Satoshi Nakamoti. However, no one has any information about Satoshi Nakamoti. No government or bank controls this currency. Although there was a lot of controversy in India due to which the Indian government did not recognize this currency, but the Supreme Court has allowed the transaction through virtual currency. Also Read – Income tax notice issued to 1 lakh investors | Screws on bitcoin, income tax notice to 1 lakh investors

What is cryptocurrency?

Often, cryptocurrency means any format. It is not a real currency, it is a virtual currency. It is made on computer based algorithms. This currency will not work without internet. Explain that no country or government has ownership over this currency. There are many more digital currencies in the world, such as China’s e-Renminbi.

What is the cost of bitcoin

At the time of its launch in 2009, the value of bitcoin was 0. But today its price has reached thousands of dollars. This currency has the advantage in online transactions. This currency will not be affected by any kind of demonetisation or changes made in the world about the notes.

Bitcoin loss

On seeing the price of bitcoin, it falls down many times. Dealing with this virtual currency is risky. However, this currency is mostly used for illegal activities. So that the money cannot be tracked by any agency. Many times the name of cyber crimes has also been added to it. Something similar has been seen even today.