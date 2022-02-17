How much is the scholarship that Donovan Carrillo receives from Conade and why he needs more

Donovan Carrillo still has to compete in the World Figure Skating Championships in Montpellier 2022 (Photo: Evgenia Novozhenina/REUTERS)

After experiencing one of the most important peaks throughout his career, Donovan Carrillo returned to Mexico between cheers. His historical participation during Beijing 2022, where he became the first Mexican athlete to compete in a final in the Winter Olympics program, made the fans think about the increased financial support they have received from the Mexican authorities. Nevertheless, It will be until April when the possible readjustment is determined.

In accordance with Ana Gabriela Guevarathe scholarship amount currently received by the skater from Zapopan, Jalisco, consists of MXN 30 mil monthly. During the joint press conference that he gave with Carrillo Suazo, on the morning of February 16, he assured that the criteria for granting the support was the same used with the athletes who attended the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

“Therefore, (in the case of) Donovan, until after the World Cup we will be waiting for what its amount would be. I already spoke with him. I told him what the mechanics of these new rules of operation were and that it is the ranking, in the end, that determines, but at this time there is no impediment for Donovan to continue with the supports. We are going to wait for the World Cup”, declared the head of the National Commission for Physical Culture and Sports (Conade).

Ana Gabriela Guevara spoke about Donovan Carrillo’s scholarship at a press conference (Photo: Twitter/@CONADE)

It is worth mentioning that in January 2022, Conade announced a change in amounts that the athletes will receive as a scholarship, although reduction was seen reflected in the minimum amount to be granted of MXN 1,700. In case of being medalists in multiple editions of the Olympic Games, they will be able to access the support of up to MXN 75 thousand monthly. Meanwhile, those who manage to qualify for the Olympic Games will be awarded the amount received by the Jalisco.

In his most recent appearance, that is, in the Winter Olympics, Donovan Carrillo transcended to the final round by ranking as the 19th best exponent during the short program. But nevertheless, at the final exhibition fell to position number 22 of the 24 skaters who qualified in the first round.

With the achievement, the only Mexican skater who appears in the world ranking prepared by the International Skating Union (ISU, for its acronym in English) was provisionally placed in the 80th place with the 460 units he has achieved so far. The figure represents his best position since the 2019-2020 season, when he finished in 96th place.

Donovan Carrillo was received with praise at the Mexico City International Airport (Photo: Twitter/@CONADE)

His position in the 2021-2022 season could improve if Carrillo achieves a notable performance during the 2022 World Figure Skating Championships, to be held in Montpellier, France, between March 21 and 27. With the score obtained in said competition, he could climb a few steps in the world ranking in order to access the improvement of your scholarship.

In accordance with the new criteria established by Conade, the athletes will be able to receive incentives in case of obtaining relevant achievements during their official competitions. In that case, the amount established in MXN 30 thousand could increase, although it is not a certainty.

At the end of his participation in the Winter Olympics he finished in 22nd position (Photo: Jonathan Ernst/REUTERS)

Not being a traditional competition in the country, Donovan Carrillo has lived a large part of his career in figure skating worried about economic income. Even if since 2019 it receives the support of the Conadedoes not have the best conditions within its reach, so Expenses could exceed your capacity due to the high level of competition in which it finds itself.

“Since 2019 I have been included and supported by Conade. Prior to that date, times were very difficult because my family covered most of the expenses. Suddenly we received a donation from friends, family or acquaintances. My coach even He put his money to be able to go out to international competitions”, he declared in an interview for Formula Group.

