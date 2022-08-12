How much money has Club Querétaro lost after the violent incidents at the Corregidora stadium

(Photo: Twitter/Club_Queretaro)

The Club Querétaro lost little more than 115 million pesos for the incidents violent registered last March 5 in the stands of the Corregidora Stadiumduring the match against Atlas of Day 9 of the Clausura 2022 tournament.

The brawl between barsand that other fans suffered, caused Gallos Blancos to lose more than 100 million pesos in a single day, in a chain reaction that left as consequences loss of sponsors, reduction of income, payment of fines, penalties and expenses that were not contemplated before the clashes between supporters of both teams.

ESPN had the amounts that the club lost due to the incidents, as well as the lawsuit filed before the authorities and where he requests “the defendants be sentenced to repair the damage” that affected the “image and materially”.

The total amount amounts to 115.3 million pesos, but in the lawsuit filed Queretaro from the authorities it only asks for 21.3 million pesos as reparation for damagesbecause they were asked to speed up the process and had less time to present the evidence.

Gallos lost 40 million pesos that should have been collected between tickets and the ‘Bono Gallo’, plus a reimbursement for sponsorship of five million to a brand of pet food, another five million for the brewery, four million to the supermarket that appears advertised with the people of Queretaro, another four million for “Grúas Corregidora ” and 11 million named as “jar losses”.

In addition, other damage was computed for 25 million pesos, which corresponds to the sale of beer and in the lawsuit another 21 million are claimed, which is requested as compensation for the cancellation of a sponsorship contract with a soft drink companywho decided to terminate the relationship with the team just five days after the clashes at the Corregidora stadium, in addition to expenses from other items, such as fines.

The soft drink company had agreed to a contract with the Gallos since October 2021 to sell their products in the stadium and have brand exposure during the local games until Clausura 2023. The initial agreement was for 26 million pesos, of which only six were paid and 19.5 million pesos were lost, due to the brawl during the game of Roosters and Atlas.

In addition to the loss of sponsorship, the Disciplinary Commission imposed an economic sanction of 1.5 million pesos on Gallosand play their first home game in a venue other than the Corregidora stadium and the amateur ban for one year.

The team chose the morelos stadium to resume their participation in the tournament as a local and comply with the punishment of the Liga MX, reason you paid 176 thousand 380 pesos in rental expenses and operation of the property where Atlético Morelia plays.

Another concept of payment demanded by the Club is for the replacement of 61 seats in the Corregidora stadium that had to be painted directly by the team, for an amount of 2,500 pesos.

The group headed by Gabriel Solares and Manuel Velarde operated and managed the franchise of white roosters with a promise to buy that was canceled after the events of March 5. That directive signed a commercial agreement for which it received 220 thousand pesos. Both directors received a sanction that prevents them from returning to Mexican soccer for a couple of years.

The current administration of Queretaro filed the legal case so that the authorities determine responsibilities and the culprits pay the economic amount of 21.3 million pesos for the damage caused to the equipment.

“The amount expressed here is not dogmatic or arbitrary, but rather constitutes the result of the amounts that, according to sanctions, agreements and expenses, had to be made in the face of the criminal acts that occurred,” states the lawsuit filed by the team.

Until July 2022, the Queretaro Prosecutor’s Office had managed to get 59 people arrested for a brawl, but more than half have managed to get out by making some payment for the damages or with abbreviated procedures. The security company Elite K9, in charge of this commitment, is also under investigation.

This Thursday night Gallos Blancos was measured against Atlético de San Luis, one in a game that is also considered “high risk”, but that did not have an audience in the stands. The final score was a tie at one.

After eight days, Querétaro is in last place in the tournament with only three points, after five losses and three draws.

