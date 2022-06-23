How much money is needed to see Canelo Álvarez vs Golovkin in Las Vegas

Canelo vs Golovkin III will be at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vergas in September 2022 (Photos: [email protected] // Infobae Archive)

Finally, the third edition of the exciting rivalry between Gennady Golovkin y Canelo Alvarezwho in 2017 and 2018 gave two authentic boxing exhibitions that resulted in controversial cards. First for a draw and second for a close victory for the Mexican.

Before the expectation to see who prevails in the third fight, one of the great doubts around the fans is the ticket pricesince it was recently confirmed that the T-Mobile Arena of Las Vegas will once again host the event, the next September, 17th.

Due to this official announcement by the organization, it is now possible to start doing the calculations to profile how much does it cost to watch a fight Canelo Álvarezone that in this case could put his supremacy at 168 pounds on the line for the first time.

Canelo Álvarez and Gennady Golovkin will fight for the third time at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada (Photo: Twitter/@MatchroomBoxing)

So far, the official prices for the event on September 17 have not been confirmed; however, it is possible to make an estimate with your last visits to the T-Mobile Arena of Las Vegassite where the first editions of the rivalry were held Canelo vs GGG.

Ticket prices at that time were based on USD 300 dollars both in the 2017 and 2018 editions. Subsequently, they gradually rose to the $700; 800; 1,500; two thousand; two thousand 500 and five thousand dollars.

In Mexican pesos, this would be equivalent to a cost of more than MXN 6 thousand pesos for entry to the cheapest site, which corresponds to the upper part of the enclosure; while the most expensive reached MXN 10 thousand pesos.

The prices for the 2022 edition are expected to be in a very similar price range, just to be able to access the arena and enjoy the series of fights that coincide with that weekend.

Canelo Álvarez also fought at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas against Dmitry Bivol (Photo: Joe Camporeale/REUTERS)

In case of traveling from Mexico, to this figure you would have to add the price of the tripbecause if the transfer is made from Mexico City for the weekend of September 16 to 18, the cheapest plane ticket can be found in up to MXN 7 thousand pesos per person round trip.

It should be remembered that to enter the state of Nevada, like any other in the United States, it is necessary to have a passport and a valid American visawhich has an extra price and is subject to validation in the chaos of the second category.

In addition, for the same weekend it is necessary to quote the lodging, which is determined by the tourist’s spending capacity and their demands; however, according to the platform Airbnbtoday it is possible to book very simple accommodation from MXN 700 pesos per nightwhich would be equivalent to about a little more than MXN 2 thousand pesos for the weekendin its most economical mode.

Canelo Álvarez won the second fight by split decision after the tie in the first fight (PHOTO: AP/John Locher)

In total and without counting food, the stay in Las Vegas, flight and ticket to see Canelo Álvarez vs Gennady Golovkin on the T-Mobile Arena would be at least MXN 15 thousand pesos per persononly for the weekend of Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

This individual price would be the cheapest that can be found three months after the fight and if you are lucky enough to reach ticketing, both plane and ticketing, since they are the first to run out.

