How much money must the people sanctioned by Cofece pay for the gentlemen’s agreement in Liga MX

Enrique Bonilla was also pointed out as the intellectual author in the salary caps for the female MX League players (Photo: Steve Allen / Infobae)

In addition to the Mexican Soccer Federation (FMF) and 18 Liga MX clubs, the Federal Economic Competition Commission (Cofece) sanctioned eight individuals for their participation in the gentlemen’s agreement and the establishment of salary caps for players of the Liga MX Femenil. Each of those involved must pay a figure equivalent to the seriousness of their actions, a sum that exceeds the MXN 50 million.

According to a document consulted and cited by the specialized sports media ESPN, so much Justino Compeán like Decio de María and Enrique Bonilla did not receive the highest fines. In fact, one of them has the lowest amount to pay for its participation in the two monopolistic behaviors indicated by Cofece.

They are Anna Esther Peniche Adame, member of the legal area, as well as Guillermo Cantú Sáenz the people whose actions were deemed to be high gravity. According to the report, the second was aware of the sanctioned practices at all times “and wanted the consequences of the gentlemen’s agreement.” In that sense, he was imposed the payment of the highest amount and each person will have to disburse MXN 14.5 million.

Decio de María and Justino Compeán must pay MXN 2.2 million each (Photo: Cuartoscuro)

It is worth mentioning that, according to reports, the penalties imposed should have been higher, but they were adjusted to the particular responsibility of each of those involved. Such is the case of Guillermo Cantú, because “it is considered that the intentionality of the conduct warrants adding to said amount an amount equivalent to $ 43,295,081.60, since said element is weighted in the same proportion of the damage caused.”

In the second group of people who will have to pay a fine are Decio de María and Enrique Bonilla, like Margarita Iglesias Flores, Víctor Garza Valenzuela, president of the FMF Conciliation and Dispute Resolution Commission, and Victor Guevara, General Director of Operations, Competitions and Development. In your case, each person must pay MXN 2.25 million.

While, Justino Compeán Serrano was the character who received the lowest penalty for his participation in the gentlemen’s agreement. Despite having served as director of the FMF from 2006 to 2015, the former official is obliged to pay MXN 1.9 million.

Atlético de San Luis and Bravos de Juárez were the only teams exempt from the sanction, although their participation in both behaviors was not ruled out (Photo: Twitter / @ LigaBBVAMX)

One of the favorable aspects that Enrique Bonilla Urrutia directed during his tenure, between 2015 and 2020, was the creation of Liga MX Femenil. However, he was singled out as the Intelectual author of the second cause of investigation that Cofece pursued, that is, the establishment of the salary cap for female players on the circuit, which was supported by Anna Peniche.

And it is that since the creation of the women’s soccer circuit in 2016, the then president of Liga MX proposed that the athletes people over 23 years of age would earn a maximum of MXN 2,000, while the minors of said age they could not pocket more than MXN 500 plus a course for your personal training. Meanwhile, his proposal considered that the players in the category Under-17s would not have any type of income.

Liga MX players struggled with the salary cap of MXN 2,000 per month in 2016 (Photo: Twitter / @ LigaBBVAFemenil)

For the season 2018-2019, the clubs and the league agreed that the maximum stop of the salaries for the players would be MXN 15 mil. Also, only four footballers per team would be able to receive more than that amount. Meanwhile, the support in kind granted to the athletes could not exceed MXN 50 thousand per tournament.

According to Cofece “the practice, which lasted from November 2016 to May 2019, constituted a collusive agreement between the Clubs that had the purpose and effect of manipulating prices – in this case the salaries of the players – and prevent clubs from competing for your hire through better salaries, which not only had a negative impact on their income, but also had as a consequence widening the gender pay gap ”.

