How Much Money Tom Cruise Makes Per Word Of Dialogue

It needs to be famous that whereas Tom Cruise could also be #1 for many amount of cash per phrase general, he doesn’t maintain the highest spot for highest-paid actor on a selected challenge with regard to phrase depend. Kurt Russell has that honor, who was paid $15 million for his position as Sergeant Todd in Soldier, which breaks all the way down to $36,855 for every of the 407 phrases he spoke. Julia Roberts is the #1 actress on this class, incomes $10 million for her position as Tess Ocean in Ocean’s Eleven, which breaks all the way down to $14,599 for every of her 685 spoken phrases.